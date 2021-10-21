R3 Stem Cell Mexico Completes Buildout of New Larger Tijuana Clinic to Satisfy Increasing Demand

R3 Mexico Waiting Room R3 Mexico Treatment Room

R3 Stem Cell Mexico recently completed the buildout for a larger Tijuana clinic to satisfy increasing demand. The clinic features first rate treatment rooms.

Patients receive highest quality of stem cells with protocols that are safe and effective. Over 40% of our patients come from repeats and referrals, which says a ton about how patients feel about us!” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell Mexico recently completed the buildout for a larger Tijuana stem cell clinic to satisfy increasing demand. Despite Covid border restrictions, the clinic volume has consistently increased due to stellar outcomes and extremely cost effective pricing.

The new clinic features biometric security, first rate waiting area, large treatment rooms and a procedure room with image guidance and anesthesia equipment. With the buildout, up to ten patients are able to be accommodated simultaneously. Cushioned, reclining chairs line the treatment room, with a large screen television showing R3's Masterclass educational series.

The procedure room is private, with contemporary equipment to offer patients image guided injections, along with intrathecal and epidural procedures as well with R3's expert providers. Over fifty different conditions are successfully treated at R3 Stem Cell Therapy Mexico, with over twenty different treatment protocols in place.

According to R3 Founder/CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our business model has made us the leader in Mexico stem cell therapy. Patients receive the highest quality and quantity of stem cells possible, with customized treatment protocols that are very safe and extremely effective, both clinically and cost-wise. Over 40% of our patient base now comes from repeat patients and referrals, which says a ton about how patients feel about us!"

Recently, R3 Stem Cell introduced the IntelliCell. This "smart stem cell" is a result of years of research and development, choosing the mesenchymal stem cels that are the most potent and pure possible.

The patient experience at R3 Stem Cell Mexico is first rate, with VIP escort transportation included from San Diego to the clinic and back. Also, patients receive discounts on hotels, free refreshments and also a free PRP procedure when over 50 million stem cells are purchased. In addition, any patient purchasing over 50 million stem cells also receives a complimentary vial of exosomes too.

All patients need a free consultation with one of R3's expert stem cell doctors to determine candidacy. Prospective patients should call +1 (888) 988-0515 or email info@r3stemcell.com to set it up.