October 19, 2021 - Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Roanoke Region on Saturday
Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General
|
Mark Herring Attorney General
|
202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219
For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
~Attorney General Herring reminds Virginians to dispose of unused prescriptions, especially opioids, at one of many drop-off sites across the Commonwealth~
RICHMOND - Attorney General Mark R. Herring is encouraging Virginians to take advantage of Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to dispose of unused or expired medications, especially prescription opioids, before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested. Law enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the Attorney General's team will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept medications for proper disposal. Takeback locations across the Northern Virginia region, which will be open Saturday, October 23rd from 10am - 2pm, are listed below, and you .
“Drug takeback days are a quick, safe, easy way to dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions that you may have lying around your house, making our homes, families and communities safer and healthier,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sadly, all too often addiction starts at home in the medicine cabinet when unused prescriptions fall into the hands of someone who could abuse them. I want to encourage all Virginians to take an hour out of their weekend to clean out any old or unused prescriptions and bring them to a drug takeback location near you.”
There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:
- Heroin abuse is 19 times more likely among those who abuse prescription opioids
- Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids
- One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years
- Studies show a link between the availability of prescription and illicit drugs and the likelihood of abuse
In Virginia, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in overdose deaths:
- In 2020, 17.1% of all drug overdose deaths included fentanyl, a 71.7% increase from the year before
- Between January and June 2020, at least 1,086 Virginians died from a drug overdose of either fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, opioids or other drugs, an increase of 39% from the year before
The heroin and prescription opioid epidemic has been a top priority for Attorney General Herring. He and his team continue to attack the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program. He has supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth.
As part of this work, Attorney General Herring has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Virginia is expected to receive half a billion dollars from opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergin, and Cardinal, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as a result of Attorney General Herring’s multiyear investigation into the role opioid manufacturers and distributors played in creating and prolonging the opioid crisis in Virginia and across the country. Attorney General Herring has also reached a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, that will make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, and require a payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country. Virginia is expected to receive at least $80 million as its share of the agreement. Additionally, Attorney General Herring has secured $13 million through a settlement with McKinsey and Company for its role in “turbocharging” the opioid crisis. He has also filed suit against Teva/Cephalon for the role it played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.
Earlier this year, Attorney General Herring's legislation that directs funds secured through these ongoing lawsuits toward opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that the most money possible goes to actually addressing the opioid crisis, was signed into law.
Drug Takeback locations include:
|Location Name
|Collection Site
|Address
|City
|State,Zip
|ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|CVS AT TOWERS SHOPPING CENTER
|2001 COLONIAL AVE SW
|ROANOKE
|VA,24015
|ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|SOLUTIONS CENTER
|2328 MELROSE AVE NW
|ROANOKE
|VA,24017
|ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|CVS 9TH STREET SE
|702 9TH STREET SE
|ROANOKE
|VA,24013
|ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|WALGREENS CORNER OF ELECTRIC ROAD & BRAMBLETON AVE
|4049 BRAMBLETON AVE
|ROANOKE
|VA,24018
|ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|KROGER @ TANGLEWOOD MALL FRONT PARKING LOT
|4488 ELECTRIC ROAD
|ROANOKE
|VA,24018
|ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|LEWIS GALE CAVE SPRING ER
|2706 OGDEN RD
|ROANOKE
|VA,24018
|ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|WALMART (CLEARBROOK)
|5350 CLEARBROOK VILLAGE LN.
|ROANOKE
|VA,24014
|ROANOKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|WAL-MART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET
|4950 PLANTATION ROAD
|ROANOKE
|VA,24019
|ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET
|4950 PLANTATION RD.
|ROANOKE
|VA,24019
|ROANOKE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|KROGER AT VALLEY GATEWAY NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE
|3970 VALLEY GATEWAY BLVD
|ROANOKE
|VA,24012
|SALEM POLICE DEPARTMENT
|SUPER SHOES FRONT PARKING LOT
|1838 W. MAIN STREET
|SALEM
|VA,24153
|VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV. 6
|VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV 6 OFFICE
|3775 W. MAIN STREET
|SALEM
|VA,24153
|US DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS POLICE- SALEM
|DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS WEST GATE ENTRANCE; MAIN HOSPITAL
|1970 ROANOKE BOULEVARD
|SALEM
|VA,24153
|VINTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
|KROGER PARKING LOT LAKE DRIVE PLAZA
|915 HARDY ROAD
|VINTON
|VA,24179
|BOTETOURT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|PENELOPE
|52 KINGSTON DRIVE
|DALEVILLE
|VA,24083
|FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE WESTLAKE STATION
|13205 BOOKER T WASHINGTON HWY
|HARDY
|VA,24101
|ROCKY MOUNT POLICE DEPARTMENT
|ROCKY MOUNT POLICE DEPARTMENT
|1250 NORTH MAIN ST.
|ROCKY MOUNT
|VA,24151
|BLACKSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
|LEWIS GALE MONTGOMERY REGIONAL HOSPITAL
|3700 SOUTH MAIN ST
|BLACKSBURG
|VA,24060
|BEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
|TRACTOR SUPPLY
|1128 E LYNCHBURG SALEM TURNPIKE
|BEDFORD
|VA,24523
|BOTETOURT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|SOLOMON'S MISSION
|592 LOWE STREET
|BUCHANAN
|VA,24066
|ALLEGHANY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|WALMART SUPERCENTER
|313 W. THACKER RD
|COVINGTON
|VA,24426
|MARTINSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
|MARTINSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT FRONT ENTRANCE
|65 WEST CHURCH ST.
|MARTINSVILLE
|VA,24112
|FLOYD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|FLOYD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MAIN ENTRANCE
|100 MAIN STREET
|FLOYD
|VA,24091
|PULASKI SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|KROGER
|7480 LEE HIGHWAY
|RADFORD
|VA,24141
|RADFORD CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
|RADFORD CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT FRONT PARKING LOT
|20 ROBERTSON STREET
|RADFORD
|VA,24141
|GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|1 TAYLOR AVENUESUITE 3
|PEARISBURG
|VA,24134
|ALLEGHANY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|KROGER /CVS
|1618 MAIN ST
|CLIFTON FORGE
|VA,24422
|PATRICK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|PATRICK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|742 COMMERCE STREET
|STUART
|VA,24171
|DUBLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
|MARTIN'S PHARMACY
|180 BROAD STREET
|DUBLIN
|VA,24084
|LYNCHBURG SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|KROGER GROCERY STORE
|2012 WARDS ROAD
|LYNCHBURG
|VA,24502
|LYNCHBURG SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|KROGER GROCERY STORE
|4119 BOONSBORO ROAD
|LYNCHBURG
|VA,24503
|PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|21 NORTH MAIN ST
|CHATHAM
|VA,24531
|LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
|CVS PHARMACY
|506 E NELSON STREET
|LEXINGTON
|VA,24450
|ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|LEXINGTON CVS PHARMACY
|506 E NELSON ST.
|LEXINGTON
|VA,24450
|PULASKI (TOWN OF) POLICE DEPARTMENT
|FOOD CITY PARKING LOT NEAR ENTRANCE TO STORE
|1400 BOB WHITE BLVD
|PULASKI
|VA,24301
|BUENA VISTA POLICE DEPARTMENT
|BUENA VISTA CVS / FOOD LION PARKING LOT
|2148 E. MIDLAND TRAIL
|BUENA VISTA
|VA,24416
|PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
|FOOD LION
|4048 FRANKLIN TURNPIKE
|DANVILLE
|VA,24540
|DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
|CENTRA MEDICAL
|414 PARK AVE.
|DANVILLE
|VA,24540