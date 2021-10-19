San Diego SEO Consultant Puts Digital Tools In The Hands Of Local Businesses

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CA based San Diego SEO Company would like to offer their consultant services to businesses in the area that are looking to grow their brand. The company provides clients access to a team of highly experienced SEO, or search engine optimization, experts whose knowledge can help turn any company’s online marketing efforts into a steady stream of potential business partners and customers. The San Diego company uses the most advanced tools and techniques to get their client’s websites to the top of any search engine’s results.



“Our approach to SEO is designed to provide results for both local and national companies,” the company says. “The San Diego SEO Company uses the most advanced techniques to improve the ranking of your websites in Google and Bing. Google is based on science, and we use science to give Google exactly what it wants to see. We use analytical techniques to determine the most effective SEO plan for your company website. It is not by chance that many consider us one of the top San Diego SEO Experts, as we have been practicing effective SEO for over 12 years and keep up with all the changes in the Google algorithms.”



There are a number of search engine optimization providers in the San Diego area with different approaches to the practice — which also means they achieve different results. The San Diego SEO Company cares about small businesses and uses the same technology to help companies of all sizes, from small one-person operations to large corporations. They work with all kinds of companies in a variety of industries, and the San Diego SEO Company team has experience with a wide range of businesses.



Their SEO consultant services include a variety of processes, from auditing to content creation. Audits are always the first step in optimizing a website. It includes looking ‘under the hood,’ as the SEO company says, to find issues that may cause a website to rank poorly on Google and other search engines. SEO involves more than just keywords, and optimizing the various aspects that make a site run can have a large impact on its overall performance. The company looks at over 200 different aspects of any given site to ensure it is in the best state it can be.



One of the more commonly known aspects of SEO is content creation. Quality content can make a world of difference, and hiring an expert in search engine optimization to select the correct combination of keywords and phrases is one of the most important aspects of SEO.



“Google expects to see a properly formatted page when it visits your site and reads the content on your web page,” the San Diego SEO Company says. “Optimizing the page so that Google has an easy time understanding what your web page and website is about will help rank your website in the search engines. The San Diego SEO Company evaluates many different factors about your website to determine what the best mix of H1, H2, H3, H4, Meta Title, Word Count, Images and Videos. There is no guesswork in what we do; it is based on solid SEO practices and Science.”



The San Diego SEO Company is run by a highly experienced search engine optimization expert named Simon. He has been in the industry since 1997 when he built his first website and has watched the internet grow from a rare oddity to a ubiquitous communication tool. He has kept abreast of all the changes the internet has seen and knows the ins and outs of online marketing.



“SEO is very scientific now, it is based on complex algorithms and patents,” Simon says. “We use advanced mathematical models and correlation analysis tools to determine what SEO factors need to be improved to help increase the rankings of our clients’ websites. More recently, we have started using the same 'Machine Learning' technology that Google uses in its algorithm to help determine important ranking factors for our clients. Machine Learning or AI has been part of the Google algorithm for several years and is influencing more and more of Google results.”



For more information on the San Diego SEO consultant, visit San Diego SEO Company's website.

