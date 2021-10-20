SALES TALES:The Hustle, Humor, and Lessons from a Life in Sales Author Mandi Graziano Mandi Graziano at work.

Mandi Graziano used to think “sales” was a dirty word. Then she made a living out of it and realized we all need sales in every aspect of our lives.

It was an amazing read with so many great nuggets. No matter your sales experience, there’s something for EVERYONE.” — Beth Campion, Director of Sales, Hilton Worldwide

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales is not a dirty word. Everyone needs to be able to sell in order to succeed. From the corporate executive, to the sales consultant , small business owner, hospitality industry professional, working artist, author and the parent trying to get his kid in bed by eight o’clock, all of them are trying to sell something. And that’s a good thing. “The stigma about sales needs to be removed. A good salesperson is an educator, a listener, a problem solver, and a consultant,” says top sales coach and vice president of global accounts Mandi Graziano in her new book, SALES TALES: The Hustle, Humor, and Lessons from a Life in Sales (Merack Publishing: October 20, 2021).Bristling with out-of-the-box creativity and wisecracking humor, SALES TALES is an eye-opening and thoroughly entertaining guide that will reinvigorate the most jaded professional and make a believer out of the most sales-averse neophyte. Graziano takes you through every step of a sale, including prospecting, networking, building relationships, making a presentation, closing business, firing clients and running a business through a crisis.Graziano pulls no punches as she shares her personal stories—both good and bad—and the enduring life lessons she gleaned from them. Among the ingenious solutions she offers are:• Choose Your Own Adventure Emails: How to get even the most reluctant contact to actually respond by using humor and a deep understanding of who they are.• Improve Your Business Bedside Manner: No one wants to work with a jerk. Here’s how to really shine when your client needs your empathy the most.• Finding Clients by Watching Reality TV: Graziano shares how she landed a new client she spotted on an episode of the Millionaire Matchmaker.• Making Mistakes Work for You: Whether it was being drawn into running the hills of San Francisco looking for the Olympic torch, or overselling to Navy wives after 9/11, Graziano shows how to create a positive outcome from any experience.This collection of hilarious and insightful stories is drawn straight from 25 years in the sales profession. It’s a valuable resource to anyone who wants to know how to increase sales and close the deal in business and in life.MANDI GRAZIANO’s long and storied career includes leadership roles in sales and operations positions with major hotel chains, independent hotels and private event venues across the United States. She has been a sales manager, event manager, marketing manager, account director, national sales manager, vice president of global accounts, entrepreneur, public speaker, and coach. Since 2007, she has run her own sales and business coaching company, which helps sales teams, business leaders, and entrepreneurs improve their strategies for cultivating prospects, building stronger business relationships, and closing deals. Since 2010, she has been the vice president of global accounts at HPN Global, an international site selection/venue finding and meeting planning company, where she finds hotels and venues for her clients all over the world, negotiates prices and contracts, and provides consulting on all aspects of managing meetings, conferences, and conventions around the world. Learn more by visiting mandigraziano.com.

Sales is not a dirty word. Why we all need sales in our life.