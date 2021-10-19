When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 18, 2021 FDA Publish Date: October 19, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Bottles labeled as Methocarbamol 500mg tablets were found to contain Methocarbamol 750mg tablets. Company Name: Bryant Ranch Prepack Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Burbank, CA, Bryant Ranch Prepack is voluntarily recalling 1 lot of Methocarbamol 500mg, Tablets to the consumer level. The bottles labeled as Methocarbamol 500mg Tablets have been found to contain Methocarbamol 750mg Tablets.

Risk Statement: If a patient takes a 750mg Tablet of Methocarbamol instead of the prescribed 500mg Tablets, it potentially could result in Excessive Central Nervous System depression which may result in nausea, sedation, fainting, falls, seizure, coma, and death. Bryant Ranch Prepack has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used together with rest, physical therapy, and other measures for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions and is packaged in a white round bottle with a red and white label, which reads Methocarbamol 500mg packaged in counts of 30 (NDC:7133517952), 60 (NDC: 7133517954), and 90 (NDC:7133517957) pills. The affected Methocarbamol 500mg lots include the following Lot Number 163935/ Exp. Date 10/22. The product can be identified by red and white label with a yellow border at the top and bottom of the label, top of the label reads “Packaged by Bryant Ranch Prepack”, labels are pictured below. The Methocarbamol 500mg was distributed Nationwide to multiple physician offices.

Bryant Ranch Prepack is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and email and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers that have the bottles labeled as Methocarbamol 500mg Tablets which is being recalled should stop using immediately and return to place of purchase and/or contact their physician. Distributors/Physicians should stop distribution and contact Bryant Ranch Prepack to return the product immediately.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Bryant Ranch Prepack by phone at 877-885-0882 Mon.-Fri. 7am-6pm PST or compliance@brppharma.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.