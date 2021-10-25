San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Close on Land in Visalia, Calif.
Central Valley Developer Will Build 94 Single-Family HomesVISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital closed on land in southeast Visalia, Calif., in Tulare County, where they will build a new single family, detached home community called Vista del Sol. Located at the southeast corner of K Avenue and Pinkham Street between Ben Maddox Parkway and Sleeves Lane, construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2021 with the first homes released for sale in the second quarter of 2022.
“Visalia is a very popular place to live – especially for first time buyers – yet inventory remains low,” said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. “We’re building more homes here to keep up with this demand. We love being able to get people into their first home.”
Vista del Sol will primarily feature all single-story homes with six distinct floor plans ranging from 1,443 to 2,225 square feet built on average lot sizes of 6,800 square feet. Some lots are oversized and situated in family friendly cul de sac locations. Homes have nine-foot ceilings, three to four bedrooms, two to 2.5 baths and two- and three-car garages. One floorplan has a loft that can be left as is or transformed into a fifth bedroom and third bathroom.
Exteriors are designed to represent Tuscan, Mediterranean and Craftsman styles, and each includes a charming covered front porch. Interiors feature a spacious great room for casual entertaining along with modern kitchen conveniences including a pantry, center island, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The owner’s suite is spacious and includes large walk-in closets, adjoining bath with dual sinks and, in most plans, a separate tub and shower. Each home has an indoor laundry room.
Students can attend Annie R. Mitchell Elementary School, Divisadero Middle School and Mt. Whitney High School.
Major retail, entertainment and services are nearby. State Route 99, a major transportation corridor in the Central Valley connecting Fresno to the north and Bakersfield to the south, is a few miles to the east.
SJV Homes, in partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate management company, has now developed over 30 joint venture projects in the Central Valley.
According to the National Association of Home Builders’ formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 94 single-family homes will generate $27 million in local income, $3.4 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 370 local jobs.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate management firm in San Diego. It has since closed more than 2,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 50 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
###
Genevieve Anton
Anton Communications
