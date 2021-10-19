U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) Among State Highways Closed for Pipe Replacement in Bucks County

10/19/2021

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) is among several state highways closed for pipe replacement in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Wednesday, October 20, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Wismer Road between Groveland Road and Stump Road in Plumstead Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Point Pleasant Pike, Route 413 (Durham Road), and Stump Road;

Thursday, October 21, and Friday, October 22, from 7:AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) between Bensalem Boulevard and Maple Avenue in Bensalem Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Bensalem Boulevard, New Falls Road, and Newportville Road;

Monday, October 25, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Aquetong Road between Mechanicsville Road and Ephross Circle in Solebury Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Mechanicsville Road and Greenhill Road; and

Tuesday, October 26, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Mechanicsville Road between Aquetong Road and Shetland Drive in Solebury Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Aquetong Road, Route 262 (Upper York Road), and Street Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone, and all scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

