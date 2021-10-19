Route 3052 Greentree Road Restrictions Thursday in Scott Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 3052 (Greentree Road) in Scott Township, Allegheny County will occur Thursday, October 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Greentree Road near the intersection of Old Washington Pike Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday as crews from AVP Engineering conduct work to replace several railroad panels.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

