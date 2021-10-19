Pipe Replacement Project Starts Next Week on Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2018 (Four Mile Drive) will be closed next week in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, October 25 through Tuesday, October 26, Four Mile Drive will be closed between Warren Avenue and Shiffler Avenue, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

A detour using Route 2017 (Poco Farm Road), Route 2024 (Northway Road Extension), and Route 2029 (Northway Road) will be in place while work is being performed. Local traffic can use Warren Avenue, Grampian Boulevard, and Shiffler Avenue.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

