WILCON TECHNOLOGY AND TEKTELIC PRESENT CARRIER GRADE LoRaWAN GATEWAYS AND IoT SOLUTIONS AT AIoT KOREA EXHIBITION 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications, a leading provider of Carrier Grade LoRaWAN® IoT Gateways, Devices and Solutions, and Wilcon Technology, an IoT distributor in Korea, present TEKTELIC’s Best-in-Class LoRaWAN® Gateways, Devices and Sensors at the AIoT Korea Exhibition, October 20-22, 2021, Seoul, South Korea.
Global market leader of the LoRaWAN® IoT products and solutions, TEKTELIC Communications, and an IoT distributor, Wilcon Technology, plan to present TEKTELIC KONA Mega, Macro, Enterprise, and Micro LoRaWAN® Gateways, and Best-in-Class IoT Devices and Solutions at the AIoT Korea Exhibition from October 20 to 21.
The AIoT Korea Exhibition is the biggest IoT event held annually in Korea to promote the IoT industry and its adoption. It attracts 100s of global IoT leaders across wide areas, with the best and most advanced IoT solutions. This event exhibits variety of IoT technologies, platforms, products, solutions and services. The AI, Data Security, Blockchain are also presented by the industry leaders. The Korea AIoT organization, that Wilcon Technologies is a member of, organizes and hosts the annual AIoT Korea Exhibition.
Wilcon Technology and TEKTELIC plan to demonstrate TEKTELIC’s Carrier Garde KONA LoRaWAN® Gateways, Devices, Sensors, and End-to-End Solutions specifically developed for high reliability and scalability, ease of deployment and the operator lowest Total Cost of Ownership. In particular, TEKTLEIC’s TUNDRA, TEMPO, Leap-X, Smart Room Sensor, Industrial Asset Tracker and many other solutions will be demonstrated with clearly outlined key customer benefits.
About Wilcon Technology
Wilcon Technology is a leading distributor in Korea that specializes in the distribution and support of the Communications, IoT, Test and other OEM equipment. Wilcon Technology invests significant resources into the LoRaWAN® IoT Technology that leads the IoT deployments in Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and most of Asia.
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC is a global leader of LoRaWAN®, NB-IoT and CAT-M1 IoT products and solutions. All TEKTELIC IoT products and solutions are designed to meet Carrier Garde or Enterprise quality, high reliability and 10-year operation. TEKTELIC solutions are designed to work out-of-the-box with little to no end-user technical knowledge. TEKTELIC allocates significant portion of its R&D resourced to enable IoT mass deployments, low cost of operation, customer support and education.
Barney Barnowski
Global market leader of the LoRaWAN® IoT products and solutions, TEKTELIC Communications, and an IoT distributor, Wilcon Technology, plan to present TEKTELIC KONA Mega, Macro, Enterprise, and Micro LoRaWAN® Gateways, and Best-in-Class IoT Devices and Solutions at the AIoT Korea Exhibition from October 20 to 21.
The AIoT Korea Exhibition is the biggest IoT event held annually in Korea to promote the IoT industry and its adoption. It attracts 100s of global IoT leaders across wide areas, with the best and most advanced IoT solutions. This event exhibits variety of IoT technologies, platforms, products, solutions and services. The AI, Data Security, Blockchain are also presented by the industry leaders. The Korea AIoT organization, that Wilcon Technologies is a member of, organizes and hosts the annual AIoT Korea Exhibition.
Wilcon Technology and TEKTELIC plan to demonstrate TEKTELIC’s Carrier Garde KONA LoRaWAN® Gateways, Devices, Sensors, and End-to-End Solutions specifically developed for high reliability and scalability, ease of deployment and the operator lowest Total Cost of Ownership. In particular, TEKTLEIC’s TUNDRA, TEMPO, Leap-X, Smart Room Sensor, Industrial Asset Tracker and many other solutions will be demonstrated with clearly outlined key customer benefits.
About Wilcon Technology
Wilcon Technology is a leading distributor in Korea that specializes in the distribution and support of the Communications, IoT, Test and other OEM equipment. Wilcon Technology invests significant resources into the LoRaWAN® IoT Technology that leads the IoT deployments in Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and most of Asia.
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC is a global leader of LoRaWAN®, NB-IoT and CAT-M1 IoT products and solutions. All TEKTELIC IoT products and solutions are designed to meet Carrier Garde or Enterprise quality, high reliability and 10-year operation. TEKTELIC solutions are designed to work out-of-the-box with little to no end-user technical knowledge. TEKTELIC allocates significant portion of its R&D resourced to enable IoT mass deployments, low cost of operation, customer support and education.
Barney Barnowski
TEKTELIC Communications
+1 403-801-4123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn