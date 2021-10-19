Red Barn Primitives Reveals New Scents and Styles with Launch of Farmhouse Candle Collection
The candle retailer’s newest line showcases rustic décor and delicious new scentsHOLLIDAYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Barn Primitives, an innovator in home fragrances, today announces the launch of its new Farmhouse Candle Collection. The new product line features rustic vessel designs and comforting new scents, all marked by the brand's commitment to cleaner, slower-burning candles thanks to its use of coconut wax. The collection breathes new life into Red Barn Primitives’ designs with delicious scents celebrating farmhouse life, as well as home-spun materials embellishments and hand-stamped lids featuring the brand's logo.
The Farmhouse Candle Collection is Red Barn Primitives' signature collection, adding to the brand's lineup of home fragrance products, including wax melts, potpourri, scented oils, and other scented gifts. The collection celebrates a slower pace of life on the farm by filling homes with scents everyone will love. Featured scents in the Farmhouse Candle Collection include Banana Nut Bread, Brown Sugar & Figs, Fallen Leaves, Log Cabin, Maple Pancakes, Pumpkin Caramel Crunch, and Strudel & Spice.
Each candle’s vessel is made from a rustic mason jar finished off with a decorative bow. All of Red Barn Primitives' candles are hand-poured and feature a durable double wick. To create the cleanest and slowest burn and the most indulgent fragrance experience, Red Barn Primitives crafts all of its candles from coconut wax—a feature that sets Red Barn Primitives apart from other fragrance companies. Coconut wax is known for its cleaner and slower burn, meaning Red Barn Primitives' candles can be enjoyed longer, up to 120 hours of burn time.
“The collection was created out of my love for candles and rustic décor. I love a candle that makes your home smell amazing, and my love for rustic décor goes back to my childhood,” said Britt McCulley, founder and owner of Red Barn Primitives. “I grew up in the country, and my mom always decorated with country and rustic décor. I combined these loves to create our collection of scents that take you back to another time and place and to memories lost but now regained.”
Since 2006, McCulley has been crafting candles for family, friends, and others looking to purchase quality candles. She started by making paraffin wax candles and eventually decided she wanted to transition to coconut wax after learning about its benefits for cleaner and longer-burning candles. But crafting quality candles out of coconut wax proved more challenging than she thought. To craft the best coconut wax candles and scale up her dream of building her candle business, McCulley quit her job in January 2020 to focus full-time on perfecting her candles and building Red Barn Primitives.
As the world closed and slowed down due to the pandemic, McCulley used that time to build her brand. The result is a fragrance company that uses innovative methods and products to create unique, yet timeless scents that fill homes and hearts with joy.
