PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The persistent clamor of things falling off the shelves and stands, annoying scratch marks that litter on a fur parent’s skin may have become one of the daily occurrences of an individual’s life who decided one day to go ahead and get one (or perhaps many) fluffy bundles of joy, dogs. However, despite their tantalizing eyes and fuzzy miniature legs, their death-defying habit of escaping the four walls of the house is a habit that leaves owners’ hearts racing. The Adventures of Winston, the Little Black Poodle: Winston Runs Away by a former account executive, Celeste M. Gros, narrates a courageous little poodle’s journey to get home after running away, written from the poodle’s point of view, this is a whimsical narrative that will keep young readers engaged.

The Adventures of Winston, the Little Black Poodle: Winston Runs Away is a convivial read of little Winston, a miniature poodle who, after deciding to run away from home, ends up embarking on a journey to find his way back home. Winston’s loneliness and spoiled nature got him into some precarious spots, but his forbearance paid off with a big lesson learned. This work of alacrity roots from the author’s ambition to write engrossing children’s books. This work makes the author’s love for traveling and assiduous to entertain and offers a notable children’s book transparent.

The Adventures of Winston, the Little Black Poodle: Winston Runs Away by Celeste M. Gros will be coming to the October 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Adventures of Winston, the Little Black Poodle: Winston Runs Away

Written by: Celeste M. Gros

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

