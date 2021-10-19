Concrete Spot Repairs To Begin on U.S. Highway 81 in Yankton

For Immediate Release: Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

Contact:

Nathan Schulte, Project Engineer, 605-661-2424

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete spot repairs will be performed on U.S. Highway 81 in Yankton from the bridge over the Missouri River north to 23rd Street starting Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

The approximate time to complete the spot repairs is one month. Lane closures will be used to guide traffic through the construction areas. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

The prime contractor on this $3.3 million project is Diamon Surface Inc. of Rogers, MN.

