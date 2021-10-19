Submit Release
Concrete Spot Repairs To Begin on U.S. Highway 81 in Yankton

For Immediate Release:  Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

Contact: 

Nathan Schulte, Project Engineer, 605-661-2424

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete spot repairs will be performed on U.S. Highway 81 in Yankton from the bridge over the Missouri River north to 23rd Street starting Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

The approximate time to complete the spot repairs is one month. Lane closures will be used to guide traffic through the construction areas. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

The prime contractor on this $3.3 million project is Diamon Surface Inc. of Rogers, MN.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

