Governor Hochul Memorializes Ret. General Powell "I am directing flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on October 22 in honor of General Powell's memory and his contributions to building... Learn more about Governor…

"I am saddened by the passing of General Colin Powell, a New Yorker and son of immigrants who rose to the height of American public service during a distinguished career. As the first Black person to serve as National Security Adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State after graduating from the City University of New York, General Powell blazed a path forward for others to follow throughout his decades of service to the United States.

"I am directing flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on October 22 in honor of General Powell's memory and his contributions to building a more perfect union. New Yorkers' thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Alma, and his children, Linda, Annemarie and Michael."

