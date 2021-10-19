Vaginal Mesh Debacle: Implanting Doctor in the Blame Game with Boston Scientific

Dr. Greg Vigna

The next stage of litigation has arrived with a new case filing in Louisiana

... pudendal neuralgia and ilioinguinal neuralgia are caused by a properly placed retropubic sling with symptoms that occur acutely after implantation or sometimes months to years after implantation.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The next stage of litigation involving polypropylene slings has arrived. We have filed a case against Boston Scientific in the United States District Court in the Middle District of Louisiana and have requested a Medical Review Panel for a malpractice claim as required by the State of Louisiana against the implanting physician. The claim for malpractice includes an alleged mispositioned of the sling, the failure of informed consent, and failure to timely diagnose and treat a foreseeable complication of the Boston Scientific Lynx retropubic sling.”(Case 3:21-cv-00594) states Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner continues, “Our position is that Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast to this day have not provided specific warning that a properly positioned retropubic sling may cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and obturator neuralgia. There must be a specific description of the specific neurological complications associated with mid-urethral slings and that the outcome may include permanent disabling pain that often requires highly specialized care that the implanting physician does not provide.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast have been paying experts to point out any evidence of a misplaced device as the cause of the neurological injury to shift the blame from the device to the implanting physician. The literature is clear that pudendal neuralgia and ilioinguinal neuralgia are caused by a properly placed retropubic sling with symptoms that occur acutely after implantation or sometimes months to years after implantation.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “I anticipate that implanting physicians will testify that had they known a properly placed retropubic sling has the potential to cause pudendal and ilioinguinal neuralgia they would have warned of these risks, the treatments that are required for these life-altering complications, and the benefits of a Burch procedure over a polypropylene sling. I see the implanting physician pushing the blame back on the manufacturers, who to date have not warned of the risks, when faced with a malpractice claim with damages well above their insurance limits.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “I see no medical reason for any physician to implant a mid-urethral sling when there is an associated abdominal procedure where a laparoscopic Burch can be provided at the same time. We have a grossly inadequate warning provided by Boston Scientific, Coloplast, and Ethicon and we also have doctors exposed well above their insurance policy limits. It will be an interesting time going forward.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit

Ethicon: TVT, TVT Exact

Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. He has clients with these diagnoses filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here. You can also read our FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain. For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or visit: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. Visit https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html for information regarding sling related complications.