CONSUMER ALERT UPDATE: Attorney General Moody and FDLE Shut Down Fake COVID-19 Driver License Websites
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shut down three fraudulent websites attempting to steal driver license information. Last week, Attorney General Moody released a Consumer Alert warning drivers about a new text phishing scam attempting to exploit the pandemic in order to obtain personal information. The scam involves text messages sent to Floridians asking for personal information in order to remake driver licenses that show COVID-19 vaccination status. The websites even prompted targets to upload images of their driver licenses. While Attorney General Moody and FDLE shut down three of the sites, Floridians should remain on alert as scammers are expected to create more fraudulent websites to continue the scam. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am grateful for the quick action of my attorneys and FDLE to identify and shut down these fraudulent websites, but our work here is far from over. Please remain vigilant, and if you encounter one of these fake driver license update websites, report it immediately. By quickly reporting these scams, we can ensure the websites are shut down to help better protect Floridians’ personal information.”Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “Phishing is the most common type of cyberattack with thousands victimized each year in Florida. As these scams become even more frequent and sophisticated, FDLE will continue to invest in the educational and investigative resources needed to help our citizens. During October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, please take the time to visit SecureFlorida.org to learn more about cybersecurity.”Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor VehiclesExecutive Director Terry L. Rhodes said, "FLHSMV does not text Floridians regarding the status of their driver license or request personal or medical information via text message. If you receive a text asking for this information, it is a scam. With only the information on your driver license, scammers can create many fraudulent financial accounts. Please do not respond to these texts and do not click on the links contained in the text message."Three spoofed websites have been shut down in connection with this vaccine status license scam, and Attorney General Moody is encouraging Floridians to remain vigilant. Scammers may attempt to replicate the websites to elude law enforcement and continue stealing consumers’ private information and identities. Attorney General Moody is asking Floridians to follow the tips below to avoid these types of imposter scams:
Know that the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is not requiring driver license updates listing proof of vaccination;
Do not automatically trust a number listed on a caller ID or in an unsolicited text message;
Do not post photos of vaccination cards or driver licenses online, as they can be used to commit identity fraud; and
Avoid clicking on links in a suspicious email or in a text message received from an unknown sender.
For more information and to view Attorney General Moody’s original Consumer Alert, click here. For more information about the risks associated with posting COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media, click here.
Report suspicious solicitations or COVID-19 vaccine-related advertisements to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, or visiting
Attorney General Moody has issued more than 30 Consumer Alerts with information about emerging COVID-19 related scams and tips to avoid fraud. To view the latest alerts and to stay up to date on emerging COVID-19 related scams, visit Attorney General Moody's Consumer Alert webpage by clicking
