Eric Payne Brings Humor and Transparency to His Serial Podcast, The Dating After Divorce Survival Guide
Former marriage and fatherhood blogger narrates his journey through divorce and shares the hilarious and challenges of starting over in life and love after 40.
I want people listening to this podcast to realize that they’re not alone in their experiences and to give them hope. Dating is a good vehicle to find yourself and to experience life....”ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Payne never wanted to be an ex-husband, but in 2015 at 43-years-old that is who he was. For the first time in 15 years, Payne was single and facing an uncertain future that included navigating the world of online dating. Payne’s bi-weekly serial podcast, The Dating After Divorce Survival Guide, chronicles his journey out of love and back with a refreshing sense of humor and fearless transparency.
— Eric Payne
Payne’s mission is to entertain, inform, and empower his listeners. He’s been where they are. He understands the trauma of divorce, the loneliness and shame, and what it means to start over. To go from living in a family home with his children to an unfurnished, one-bedroom apartment. He also knows there’s a lot of bad dating-after-divorce advice shared. Payne doesn’t claim to be a man who knows better, but what he does know is that change is never easy.
The Dating After Divorce Survival Guide podcast provides listeners with a path to emotional well-being and strikes down misconceptions about divorce, especially with his male listeners. In his (2021) Medium post, Dating After Forty, Payne writes, “. . . men are just as scared as women (maybe more) when it comes to rejection and failing at love. But like me, if you’re willing to dig deep, work hard on yourself, and not play the blame game, you can turn divorce into a springboard to discover yourself, discover joy, and maybe find love again or maybe for the first time.”
When asked what he wants his listeners to take away from his podcast, he says, “I want people listening to this podcast to realize that they’re not alone in their experiences and to give them hope. Dating is a good vehicle to find yourself and to experience life. No experience is a wasted one. All is a gift, even a marriage that failed.”
Listeners enjoy Payne’s relatable stories and hilarious dating exploits about what it’s like being a divorced Black man dating in America in 2021. From “ghosting” to “swiping right,” Payne tackles every subject with humor and truth.
The Dating After Divorce Survival Guide isn’t a lamenting podcast. It’s a comedic tale of what it’s like to bounce back from an unwanted divorce. Divorce might have taken Payne out for a few years, but he’s come back stronger. He wants his listeners to know they can too. “You have what it takes to bounce back and thrive after divorce!”
The Dating After Divorce Survival Guide is available in 90 countries on all podcast platforms including, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Spotify.
About Eric Payne
Eric Payne is a content strategist, speaker, brand storyteller, author, and voice-over artist. He’s the creator of the blog Make Me Wanna Holler and is the creator and host of The Dating After Divorce Survival Guide. His published works include: i see through eyes, Love Notes: Poems & Stories, and DAD: As Easy As A, B, C.
Madeline Familia
Creative Voices PR
+1 917-328-6509
email us here