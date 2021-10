October 19, 2021 - Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Northern Virginia Region on Saturday

Location Name Collection Site Address City State,Zip

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT POLICE STATION FRONT PARKING LOT 10AM - 2 PM 2511 PARKERS LANE ALEXANDRIA VA,22306

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT FRANCONIA DISTRICT POLICE STATION FRONT PARKING LOT 10AM - 2PM 6121 FRANCONIA ROAD ALEXANDRIA VA,22310

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF ALEXANDRIA COLLECTION SITE WILL BE OUTSIDE IN FRONT LOT 2932 KING STREET ALEXANDRIA VA,22302

ALEXANDRIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE NEIGHBORHOOD PHARMACY FRONT OF THE BUILDING 2204 MT. VERNON AVENUE ALEXANDRIA VA,22301

ALEXANDRIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE ALEXANDRIA FIRE STATION 210 5255 EISENHOWER AVE ALEXANDRIA VA,22304

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT CITY OF ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT THE COLLECTION POINT WILL BE OUTSIDE IN FRONT OF HQ 3600 WHEELER AVENUE ALEXANDRIA VA,22304

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT 4 - OXON HILL 5135 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY OXON HILL MD,20745

ARLINGTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ARLINGTON CO. FIRE STATION # 5 1750 S. HAYES ST ARLINGTON VA,22202

DEA - HEADQUARTERS DEA HEADQUARTERS ALONG HAYES STREET, ACROSS FROM THE MALL 700 ARMY NAVY DRIVE ARLINGTON VA,22202

ARLINGTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ARLINGTON CO. POLICE HEADQUARTERS 1425 NORTH COURTHOUSE ROAD ARLINGTON VA,22202

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WEST SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT POLICE STATION LOWER PARKING LOT 10AM - 2PM 6140 ROLLING ROAD SPRINGFIELD VA,22152

SIBLEY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL JOHNS HOPKINS SIBLEY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL 5215 LOUGHBORO ROAD, NW WASHINGTON DC,20016

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT 5 - CLINTON STATION 6707 GROVETON DRIVE CLINTON MD,20735

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT MASON DISTRICT POLICE STATION FRONT PARKING LOT 10AM - 2PM 6507 COLUMBIA PIKE ANNANDALE VA,22003

FALLS CHURCH POLICE DEPARTMENT FALLS CHURCH CITY HALL EXTERIOR 300 PARK AVE FALLS CHURCH VA,22046

MEDSTAR GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL MEDSTAR NATIONAL REHABILITATION HOSPITAL 102 IRVING ST NW WASHINGTON DC,20010

WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPT HOWARD UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY 2300 4TH STREET NW WASHINGTON DC,20059

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT MCLEAN DISTRICT POLICE STATION FRONT PARKING LOT 10AM - 2PM 1437 BALLS HILL ROAD MCLEAN VA,22101

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 2ND DISTRICT 2ND DISTRICT POLICE STATION 4823 RUGBY AVE BETHESDA MD,20814

JOHNS HOPKINS HOME CARE GROUP SUBURBAN HOSPITAL 8600 OLD GEORGETOWN RD BETHESDA MD,20814

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT RITE AID 5741 SILVER HILL RD DISTRICT HEIGHTS MD,20747

MARYLAND STATE POLICE MARYLAND STATE POLICE BARRACK L - FORESTVILLE 3500 FORESTVILLE ROAD DISTRICT HEIGHTS MD,20747

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREENS 7008 MARLBORO PIKE DISTRICT HEIGHTS MD,20747

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT THE ATHLETIC REPUBLIC 6417 MARLBORO PIKE DISTRICT HEIGHTS MD,20747

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 3RD DISTRICT MCPD 3RD DISTRICT SUBSTATION 8110 GEORGIA AVE SILVER SPRING MD,20910

VIENNA POLICE DEPARTMENT VIENNA POLICE DEPARTMENT 301 CENTER ST S VIENNA VA,22180

TAKOMA PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT TAKOMA PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT LOBBY 7500 MAPLE AVENUE TAKOMA PARK MD,20912

PRINCE WILLIAM CO. PD SENTARA LAKE RIDGE 12825 MINNIEVILLE ROAD WOODBRIDGE VA,22192

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 4TH DISTRICT 4TH DISTRICT POLICE STATION 2300 RANDOLPH RD SILVER SPRING MD,20902

UNIVERSITY PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT UNIVERSITY PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT 6724 BALTIMORE AVENUE HYATTSVILLE MD,20782

MARYLAND STATE POLICE MARYLAND STATE POLICE BARRACK H - LA PLATA 9500 MITCHELL ROAD LA PLATA MD,20646

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 1ST DISTRICT JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER 6125 MONTROSE RD ROCKVILLE MD,20852

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREENS 9530 CRAIN HIGHWAY UPPER MARLBORO MD,20772

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT 8 - FORESTVILLE 8903 PRESIDENTIAL PARKWAY UPPER MARLBORO MD,20772

FAIRFAX POLICE DEPARTMENT CITY OF FAIRFAX POLICE DEPARTMENT 3730 OLD LEE HIGHWAY FAIRFAX VA,22030

VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV. 7 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV 7 OFFICE 4977 ALLIANCE DRIVE FAIRFAX VA,22030

HYATTSVILLE CITY POLICE HYATTSVILLE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT 4310 GALLATIN STREET HYATTSVILLE MD,20781

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 4TH DISTRICT LEISURE WORLD 3305 N. LEISURE WORLD BLVD SILVER SPRING MD,20906

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT 3 - LANDOVER STATION 7600 BARLOWE ROAD PALMER PARK MD,20785

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREENS 6498 LANDOVER ROAD HYATTSVILLE MD,20785

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT RITE AID 6130 BALTIMORE AVENUE RIVERDALE MD,20737

UNIVERSITY OF MD POLICE DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY UNIVERSITY OF MD POLICE DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 7569 BALTIMORE AVENUE COLLEGE PARK MD,20742

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT 1 - HYATTSVILLE STATION 5000 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE HYATTSVILLE MD,20784

MARYLAND STATE POLICE MARYLAND STATE POLICE BARRACK Q - COLLEGE PARK 10100 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE COLLEGE PARK MD,20740

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT FAIR OAKS DISTRICT POLICE STATION FRONT PARKING LOT 10AM - 2 PM 12300 LEE JACKSON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY FAIRFAX VA,22033

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 3RD DISTRICT 3RD DISTRICT POLICE STATION 1002 MILESTONE DRIVE SILVER SPRING MD,20904

MANASSAS CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT NOVANT HEALTH - PRINCE WILLIAM MEDICAL CENTER ENTRANCE TO WOMEN'S CENTER - OB/GYN 8700 SUDLEY ROAD MANASSAS VA,20110

DEA / MONTCLAIR LIONS CLUB MONTCLAIR SHOPPING CENTER IN FRONT OF FRAMING OUTLET 5183 WATERWAY DRIVE DUMFRIES VA,22025

MARYLAND STATE POLICE MARYLAND STATE POLICE BARRACK N - ROCKVILLE 7915 MONTROSE RD POTOMAC MD,20854

ROCKVILLE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT ROCKVILLE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT 2 W MONTGOMERY AVE ROCKVILLE MD,20850

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD ROCKVILLE CITY PD RCPD POLICE STATION 2 W. MONTGOMERY AVE ROCKVILLE MD,20850

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREENS 9810 APOLLO DRIVE UPPER MARLBORO MD,20774

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT 2 - BOWIE STATION 601 SW CRAIN HIGHWAY UPPER MARLBORO MD,20774

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT DISTRICT 6 - BELTSVILLE STATION 4321 SELLMAN ROAD BELTSVILLE MD,20704

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT RESTON HOSPITAL CENTER OUTSIDE PAVILION 1 AND ENTRANCE 3 / NEAR GARAGE B. 10AM-2PM 1850 TOWN CENTER PKWY RESTON VA,20190

GAITHERSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT GAITHERSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT 14 FULKS CORNER AVENUE GAITHERSBURG MD,20877

FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT SULLY DISTRICT POLICE STATION FRONT PARKING LOT 10AM - 2PM 4900 STONECROFT BOULEVARD CHANTILLY VA,20151

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 6TH DISTRICT 6TH DISTRICT POLICE STATION 45A W. WATKINS MILL RD GAITHERSBURG MD,20878

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 1ST DISTRICT MCPD DISTRICT 1 100 EDISON PARK DRIVE GAITHERSBURG MD,20878

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 6TH DISTRICT LAKE MARION COMMUNITY CENTER 8821 EAST VILLAGE AVE MONTGOMERY VILLAGE MD,20886

LAUREL POLICE DEPARTMENT LAUREL POLICE DEPARTMENT 811 FIFTH STREET LAUREL MD,20707

BOWIE POLICE DEPARTMENT BOWIE POLICE STATION 15901 EXCALIBUR ROAD BOWIE MD,20716

LOUDOUN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LOUDOUN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE-DULLES SOUTH STATION PARKING LOT 25216 LOUDOUN PARKWAY CHANTILLY VA,20152

LOUDOUN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LOUDOUN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE - EASTERN STATION PARKING LOT 46620 EAST FREDERICK DRIVE STERLING VA,20164

KING GEORGE SHERIFF'S OFFICE WALMART SUPERCENTER PARKING LOT 16375 MERCHANT LANE KING GEORGE VA,22485

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PD 5TH DISTRICT 5TH DISTRICT POLICE STATION 20000 AIRCRAFT RD GERMANTOWN MD,20874

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREENS 15990 ANNAPOLIS ROAD BOWIE MD,20715

HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DISTRICT 2 11226 SCAGGSVILLE RD. LAUREL MD,20723

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE STAFFORD HOSPITAL CENTER SOUTH SIDE OF HOSPITAL NEAR ER 101 HOSPITAL CENTER BLVD STAFFORD VA,22554

HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT GARY ARTHUR COMMUNITY CENTER 2400 RT. 97 COOKSVILLE MD,21723

CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE NORTHEAST COMMUNITY CENTER 4075 GORDON STINNETT AVE. CHESAPEAKE BEACH MD,20732

HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT HOWARD COUNTY POLICE COMMUNITY OUTREACH 10741 LITTLE PATUXENT PARKWAY COLUMBIA MD,21044

JOHNS HOPKINS HOME CARE GROUP HOWARD COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL 5755 CEDAR LN COLUMBIA MD,21044

PRINCE WILLIAM CO. PD NOVANT HEALTH UVA HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER 15225 HEATHCOTE BOULEVARD HAYMARKET VA,20169

LOUDOUN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LOUDOUN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE - ASHBURN STATION PARKING LOT 20272 SAVIN HILL DR ASHBURN VA,20147

MARYLAND STATE POLICE MARYLAND STATE POLICE BARRACK A - WATERLOO 7777 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD JESSUP MD,20794

HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT HC DRUGFREE 10451 TWIN RIVERS ROAD COLUMBIA MD,21045

CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HARRIET BROWN COMMUNITY CENTER 901 DARES BEACH RD PRINCE FREDERICK MD,20678

MARYLAND STATE POLICE MARYLAND STATE POLICE BARRACK U - PRINCE FREDERICK 210 MAIN STREET PRINCE FREDERICK MD,20678

CARROLL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ZUMBRUN FUNERAL HOME 6028 SYKESVILLE RD SYKESVILLE MD,21784

MARYLAND STATE POLICE MARYLAND STATE POLICE BARRACK J - ANNAPOLIS 610 TAYLOR AVENUE ANNAPOLIS MD,21401

HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT HOWARD COUNTY POLICE DISTRICT 1 3410 COURTHOUSE DR. ELLICOTT CITY MD,21043

FAUQUIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FAUQUIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 78 W. LEE ST WARRENTON VA,20186

LEESBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT LEESBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT 65 PLAZA STREET NE LEESBURG VA,20176

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY ANNAPOLIS SECURITY DEPARTME NSA 695 KINKAID ROAD ANNAPOLIS MD,21402

MARYLAND STATE POLICE MARYLAND STATE POLICE BARRACK P - GLEN BURNIE 6800 AVIATION BOULEVARD GLEN BURNIE MD,21061

BALTIMORE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT PRECINCT 1 WILKENS 901 WALKER AVE. CATONSVILLE MD,21228

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON BELL TOWER 1301 COLLEGE AVENUE FREDERICKSBURG VA,22401

FREDERICKSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WEGMANS 2281 CARL D SILVER PKWY FREDERICKSBURG VA,22401

FREDERICKSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT MARY WASHINGTON HOSPITAL TOMPKINS-MARTIN MEDICAL PLAZA 1101 SAM PERRY BLVD FREDERICKSBURG VA,22401

MARYLAND MOTOR VEHICLE ADMINISTRATION POLICE MARYLAND DOT MOTOR VEHICLE 6601 RITCHIE HIGHWAY NE, SUITE 126 GLEN BURNIE MD,21062

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SPOTSYLVANIA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER UNDER MAIN ENTRANCE AWNING 4600 SPOTSYLVANIA PARKWAY FREDERICKSBURG VA,22408

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MARY WASHINGTON HEALTHCARE EMERGENCY AND OUTPATIENT CENTER - LEES HILL 10401 SPOTSYLVANIA AVENUEUNDER THE AWNING FREDERICKSBURG VA,22408

UNIVERSITY OF MD BALTIMORE COUNTY POLICE UMBC POLICE DEPARTMENT POLICE STATION 1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE,LOT 8 BALTIMORE MD,21250