3.57± Acre Parcel w/Fenced Storage Lot in Orange County, VA set for ONLINE Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
This parcel will be offered via online only auction and offer new owners a rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online only auction of a 3.57± acre lot located at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Hwy (Rt. 522) & Pine Stake Rd. in Orange County, VA -- the online auction bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, October 26 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
This parcel will be offered via online only auction and offer new owners a rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs. Bidding is open now but will begin to close on Tuesday, October 26 @ 6:00pm (Eastern) noted Nicholls.
The property is located only 4 miles from Rt. 20, 12 miles from downtown Orange, 13 miles from downtown Culpeper (Rt. 29) and 16 miles from Rt. 3 noted Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group.
The property’s location and highlights follow:
6355 Pine Stake Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701
NOTE: The physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY. The parcel is located adjacent to this address
• 3.57± acre lot located at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Hwy (Rt. 522) & Pine Stake Rd.
• 770'± of frontage on Pine Stake Rd. and 350'± of frontage on Rt. 522
• 75'x120'x8' chain link fenced storage lot
• Stream
The online only real estate auction is open for bidding. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com