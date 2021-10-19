SaaS Alerts Releases First-Ever Security Monitoring of User Behavior in the IT Glue MSP Documentation Platform
Integration to Enhance Managed Service Provider Security
Monitoring IT Glue is our first step in monitoring popular MSP tools which furthers the SaaS Alerts mission of being the most MSP friendly software company in the world”WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS Alerts, the cybersecurity company purpose-built for MSPs to protect and monetize their customers’ business SaaS applications, today released the capability for managed service providers to monitor the user behavior associated with their instances of IT Glue, the world’s most popular IT Documentation platform for MSPs.
— Jim Lippie, SaaS Alerts CEO
IT documentation platforms have become an essential tool for IT service providers to operate a more efficient business. With every asset configuration, network map, runbook and customer password stored in a single application, it’s vital to monitor the user activity inside of these popular tools. SaaS Alerts integration with IT Glue automatically alerts MSP executives when unusual behavior occurs, thus better safeguarding IT Glue and giving the MSP owners and their customer’s more peace of mind.
“Monitoring IT Glue is our first step in monitoring popular MSP tools which furthers the SaaS Alerts mission of being the most MSP friendly software company in the world, says Jim Lippie, SaaS Alerts CEO. “We believe that MSPs can only ride the rescue of their clients if they have first properly secured their own operation and today’s announcement gives every MSP using IT Glue the visibility they need to feel more confident about their own security posture. Our goal is to help every MSP better secure their own SaaS based applications and then generate revenue from the SaaS applications their customers leverage.”
SaaS Alerts monitors an array of the world’s most popular business productivity applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Dropbox and Slack, helping hundreds MSPs to better protect their clients and generate incremental revenue from a cybersecurity solution. While SaaS Alerts will continue to add 3rd party applications to its portfolio, it will also be adding popular RMM and PSA tools to help MSPs better secure their own environments.
“Security is one of our top priorities and we’re excited about our integration with SaaS Alerts, which adds important 3rd party monitoring of IT Glue and inherently makes the usage of our platform more secure for the entire MSP community,” said Nadir Merchant, General Manager of IT Glue.
SaaS Alerts decided to monitor 3rd party MSP tools after several managed services partners requested the capability, based on their own concerns about the lack of visibility into the applications that help them manage their business.
About Saas Alerts
SaaS Alerts is the cyber security company purpose built for MSPs to protect and monetize customer core SaaS business applications. SaaS Alerts offers a unified, real-time monitoring platform for MSPs to protect against: data theft, data at risk and bad actors and integrates with the most popular SaaS Applications. Learn more at www.saasalerts.com.
