To help parents learn what they can do. These are the reasons for this book. Parents, I understand. Like me, you want the best for your child.” — Dr. Richard Saracen

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractic physician and first-time author, Dr. Richard Saracen’s debut work Who Said You Can't Have Ice Cream for Dinner? Not me underlines the importance of a healthy lifestyle while not explicitly using the term “diet”. The somewhat contrasting title and the actual message and purpose of the book clear a path to a more engaging read.

This is specially made to tackle the alarming rate of obesity in the USA as the years go by, and a panacea to reduce obesity. Though this is a playful and easy-to-understand book, the author was able to successfully squeeze in worksheets for tracking dietary habits, allowing readers, especially parents, to monitor their children’s diet and make adjustments if needed.

Dr. Saracen’s Who Said You Can’t Have Ice Cream for Dinner? Not me is a sort of philanthropic children’s health book to help combat the epidemic known as childhood obesity. Though it may highlight the need to eat healthily and maintain the proper and correct lifestyle, this self-help book does not conceal the message of still allowing children to make changes in their bodies if they aren’t comfortable with their skin. This is a lighthearted read that tackles one of the world’s most sensitive and alarming issues.

This is not intended to upbraid anyone who is not capable nor is not willing to partake in daily exercises and healthy diet at all times, but an author’s munificent account to empower young children to not only learn how much they need to eat to keep their bodies running but for parents to push their boundaries and learn what they can do.

The author imparts “Parents, I understand. Like me, you want the best for your child. So let me help you and let’s make as many “ice cream for dinner kids” as we can. We can work together so that our children will have the tools and learn lessons they can carry on through life. Together we can put a dent in the epidemic of childhood obesity in the USA.” Who Said You Can’t Have Ice Cream for Dinner? Not me by Dr. Richard Saracen will be at the October 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

Who Said You Can't Have Ice Cream for Dinner? Not me

Written by: Dr. Richard Saracen

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

