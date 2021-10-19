The Missouri Senate Minute for Oct. 19: HB 430 and HJR 20

JEFFERSON CITY — House Bill 430 is a new law that makes changes to certain benevolent tax credits. House Joint Resolution 20 sought to modify provisions for initiative petitions and referendums. It did not pass during this year’s regular legislative session.
