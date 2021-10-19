Chair Di Morris, AstraZeneca invites Microbiologists to join SMi's 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference
SMi Reports Chair Di Morris, AstraZeneca invites Microbiologists to attend Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference taking place 17-18 January 2022 in LondonLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Di Morris invitation to all senior microbiologists write:
‘As chair of SMi's 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference, it is my pleasure to cordially invite you to attend this anticipated must attend conference taking place on 17th and 18th January 2022 in London, UK.’
‘Microbiology remains an essential tool for the detection of microorganisms present in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical batches. In recent years, the industry’s interest in microbiology has grown, this has been in part due to the growing resistance of certain bacteria to antibiotics, as well as the introduction of new technologies and automated solutions which provide more rapid results for faster clinical decisions -- making the most relevant information easily accessible to clinicians, significantly improving the operational efficiency of laboratories. Microbiological considerations continue to be one of the largest areas of investment from the pharmaceutical industry.’
‘The conference will explore the most pressing topics in this thriving field, from the movement toward process automation and minimisation of operator intervention, to the latest technologies in rapid microbiological testing methods and data integrity.’
Interested parties can register for the conference and the two interactive workshops at http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR2ein. Register by 29th October to save £200.
Delegates stand to gain a deeper understanding into this important field from this event, as they will:
• Discover case studies in establishing holistic Contamination Control Strategies and Real-Time Viable Air Particle Counting with leaders in the pharmaceutical industry
• Gain insight the current state of Endotoxin testing, including alternative test methods and strategic approaches to method validation
• Explore the best practice in data integrity and the automation of environmental monitoring in the Microbiology Quality Control Lab
• Join the important panel discussion on diversity and inclusion in the workplace with an experienced line-up of life science speakers
• Discuss the latest developments in the detailed, rapid detection of microbes in pharmaceutical water
There is also the opportunity to join two interactive workshops on 19 January 2022, on
workshop A: Keys to a Successful Contamination Control Strategy, led by Benoit Ramond, Head of Microbiology and Sterile technologies, Sanofi and Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS
and workshop B: Implementing a Contamination Control Strategy (CCS) and Associated Aseptic-Containment Strategy (ACS) with Case Study of Filling an ATMP-Viral Vector, led by James Drinkwater, Head of GMP Compliance, Aseptic Processing and GMP Compliance, F Ziel GmbH and Holger Kranenburg, Head of Aseptic processing technologies, F Ziel GmbH
The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR2ein
The conference is proudly sponsored by: C.T.L. Mat, ECOLAB, Microgenetics, Novatek
For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries and press pass requests, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk
SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference
Conference: 17 - 18 January 2022
Workshops: 19 January 2022
London, UK
http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR2ein
#SMiPharmaMicroUK
About SMi Group:
