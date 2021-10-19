Oct 18 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort continued to increase on the upper Salmon River during the past week. Angler effort was highest downstream of North Fork in location codes 14 and 15 while angler effort upstream of North Fork remained low.

Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 had the most success and averaged 28 hours per steelhead caught. Additionally, one angler interviewed in location code 15 reported harvesting a steelhead which resulted in an average catch and harvest rate of 314 hours per steelhead. No anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork in location codes 16 and 17 reported catching a steelhead.

River conditions remained similar to what was reported for the previous week, although water temperatures did increase throughout the weekend. On Sunday, the river had cloudy visibility in all areas, and water temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 973 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 75 percent of average for today's date.