Sugar Substitutes Market Worth $24.1 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

Sugar Substitutes Market by Source (Natural, Artificial), Type (High Intensity, HFCS), Product (Sucralose, Stevia, Aspartame, Saccharin, Polyols), Form, Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications) - Global Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Sugar Substitutes Market by Source (Natural, Artificial), Type (High Intensity, HFCS), Product (Sucralose, Stevia, Aspartame, Saccharin, Polyols), Form, Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications) - Global Forecasts to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the sugar substitutes market is expected to reach $24.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Sugar substitutes are chemical or plant-based substances used to sweeten or enhance the flavor of foods and drinks. These substitutes are one of the significant ingredients and vary widely in terms of production scale and process. Sugar substitutes, even in small quantities, can create a desired sweet taste. They contain less food energy than sugar-based sweeteners, making them a zero-calorie or low-calorie sweetener.

Obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndromes have become major public health problems due to their association with imbalanced calorie intake. Sugar substitutes play a vital role in reducing calories as part of an overall healthy diet and physical activity regimen to curb the aforementioned conditions.

This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for functional food products, growing prevalence of diabetes & obesity, and surging demand for natural sweeteners. In addition, emerging economies and rising R&D activities to develop sugar-free products also provide significant opportunities for sugar substitutes market stakeholders.

However, product labeling & claim issues and premium pricing of natural sweeteners due to the higher costs of production are some of the key challenges manufacturers face. Further, stringent government regulations and adverse health effects associated with sugar substitutes are expected to restrain the growth of this market to some extent in the near future.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Sugar Substitutes Market

The COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-nCoV-2 created a severe public health emergency globally, with its quick spread in more than 215 countries. To combat & control the spread of this disease, many countries worldwide declared emergencies and announced complete nationwide, statewide, or citywide lockdown, putting off all the travel, transport, manufacturing, educational institutions, and non-essential trade. This has had a significant impact on many industries globally, hitting hard in terms of reduced manufacturing and distributions across the globe. The sugar substitute is one such industry where manufacturers face disruptions in raw material supply due to the pandemic. Also, imports and exports in many countries have been restricted or delayed since the outbreak, creating hurdles for sugar substitute suppliers.

There is a rapid surge in demand for less sugary and immunity-boosting products, as people are seeking solutions to boost overall health and wellbeing. The COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted most health-conscious customers to turn to low-calorie or sugar-free food. Hence, increasing health consciousness and high demand for sugar-reducing solutions among the global population have forced manufacturers and product formulators to opt for sugar substitutes.

However, the pandemic has led to the adoption of some best-practice models for the food industry as the pandemic has conveyed the importance of hygienic and nutritious foods comprising reduced sugar, calories, and fats in the prevention of diseases. This industry has faced unprecedented demand from the consumer, particularly for low-calorie food products. For instance, in 2020, in Europe, two-third of people state they are trying to lower their sugar intake. (Source: New Nutrition Business). Therefore, many companies in the food industry have already started changing their strategies by replacing sugar with sugar substitutes.

Further, dietary supplement sales increased during the pandemic as they helped prepare the immune system against COVID-19, according to the article published by Nutrition Outlook. During the last week of March 2020, the sales growth for overall dietary supplements skyrocketed to more than 35% in the U.S. According to Glanbia Plc., dietary supplements purchase in retail outlets has increased during April 2020.

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity to Drive the Growth of this Market in the Coming Years

There is a growing prevalence of diabetes mainly due to the increase in insulin, obesity, overweight, and physical inactivity. Diabetes is among the non-contagious disease that tends to be one of the reasons for premature deaths. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes in 2019, expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Adding to this, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2018, 34.2 million people of all ages, or 10.5% of the US population—had diabetes.

It is a mandatory concept for type 2 diabetes people to count on the consumption of carbohydrates and sugars. However, sugar substitutes control carbohydrate intake and blood glucose. Non-nutritive sugar substitutes are among the low-calorie sugar substitutes that prevent a rise in blood sugar levels. As per the American Diabetes Association, non-nutritive sugar substitutes can be several hundred to several thousand times sweeter than sucrose. These benefits are increasing the adoption of sugar substitutes among diabetic patients, thereby driving the growth of the sugar substitutes market.

Increasing health concerns regarding diabetes have forced most of the population to adopt healthy living, including sugar-reduced and low-calorie food. This has resulted in natural sweeteners with low-calorie content and low glycemic index, which directly replaces sugar without any adverse health effects.

Functional foods, including dietary supplements incorporated with reduced sugars and other healthy ingredients, are mostly recommended to health-conscious and diabetic patients. However, the trend of clean label products attracts most of the consumer’s attention towards stevia-based products, having benefitted the diabetic patients. Thus, driving the demand for natural sugar substitutes.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on source (artificial and natural), type (high-intensity sweeteners, low-intensity sweeteners, and high-fructose corn syrup); product [non-nutritive sweeteners (acesulfame-K, saccharin, sucralose, stevia, luo han guo, neotame, and others) and [nutritive sweeteners (aspartame, polyols, and high fructose corn syrup)]; form (solid and liquid); application (food, beverages, nutritional and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other applications); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on source, the natural sugar substitutes segment is expected to register for the largest share of the overall sugar substitutes market in 2021. Increasing awareness regarding consumption of food products with natural ingredients, growing consumer preference for clean label products, and increasing use of stevia & other natural sugar substitutes by leading F&B companies are contributing to the larger share of this segment.

Based on type, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into high-fructose corn syrup, high-intensity sweeteners, and low-intensity sweeteners. The high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors driving high-intensity sweeteners' demand are their wide range of applications, low production cost, ease of handling, and low cost compared to other sugar substitutes. Also, this segment comprises the most commonly used low-calorie artificial sweeteners, which further supports the growth of this segment. However, the high fructose corn syrup segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall sugar substitutes market in 2021.

Based on product type, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into non-nutritive and nutritive sweeteners. Further, the non-nutritive sweeteners segment is divided into sucralose, acesulfame-k, neotame, saccharin, stevia, luo han guo (monk fruit), and other non-nutritive sweeteners. The sucralose segment is expected to generate the largest portion of the non-nutritive sugar substitutes market revenue in 2021. Key factors contributing to the dominant position of this segment are the growing application of sucralose in food and beverages, high shelf-life, and its requirement in low quantity to achieve desired sweet taste. However, the stevia segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the non-nutritive sugar substitutes market during the forecast period.

Based on form, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into solid and liquid. The solid form segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall sugar substitutes market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide availability and ease of handling, transportation, and storage; better shelf-life; and effective product formulation. The powder’s high concentration and ease of use in various applications due to high mixability also contribute to this growing segment.

Based on application, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into food, beverages, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The beverages segment is expected to dominate the sugar substitutes market in 2021. The dominant position of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing awareness of health benefits related to sugar substitutes in beverages, increasing new product development and launches of sugar substitute-based beverages, and rising demand for sugar-free beverages. Also, the demand for natural health and sports drinks with enhanced nutritional value is expected to boost in the near future. However, the food segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the sugar substitutes market is categorized into five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the sugar substitutes market in 2021. The region's large share is attributed to the increasing number of obese and diabetic population; growing health and wellness concerns; a well-established food and beverage industry; and strong demand for sugar-free products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

In North America, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the sugar substitutes market in 2021. The market growth is due to the increase in patients suffering from lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases; growing awareness regarding value-added food products, and increasing R&D activities. Moreover, the inclination toward living a healthy life and the rise in demand for low-calorie food products are the other key factors driving the growth of the sugar substitutes market.

The growth of the U.S. market is mainly driven by the increase in patients suffering from lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases; growing awareness regarding value-added food products, and increasing R&D activities. Moreover, the inclination toward living a healthy life and the rise in demand for low-calorie food products are the other key factors driving the growth of the sugar substitutes market.

The U.S. food and beverage industry is vast and complex, consisting of a multi-tiered supply chain with extreme competition and a heavy regulatory burden. The well-established sector for food and beverages in the U.S. is mainly driven by factors, such as strong economic growth, technological advancements, research and development, and continuous innovations. One of the innovations uplifting the food & beverage sector is sugar reduction. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, sugar production is forecast up 10 % to 8.2 million tons, due to greater harvested area and yields for sugar beets and sugarcane, increasing sugar consumptions in foods and beverages had negative impacts on health, the rising rate of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases, thus replacing the sugar with sugar substitutes, and driving its market demand.

According to the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the household consumption of caloric foods and beverages declined from 2002 to 2018, while there was increased consumption of products sweetened with both non-nutritive and caloric sweeteners. Products sweetened with aspartame and saccharin among non-nutritive sweeteners registered a decline, while the consumption of products sweetened with sucralose increased from 38.7% to 71.0%, and with rebaudioside (REB) A from 0.1% to 25.9%, further driving the demand for sugar substitutes market.

For instance, in February 2021, NadaMoo! (Texas), has launched four new no-sugar-added products and strengthened its creamy line sweetened with organic allulose, organic erythritol, and stevia extract. Also, in January 2021, Danone (North America) launched a high-protein Oikos Pro line sweetened with stevia leaf Reb M, further boosting the demand for natural sugar substitutes in the U.S.

The sugar substitutes market is mainly dominated by the top five players, namely, Tate & Lyle PLC, (U.K.), Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), and Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.). The other players operating in the market include Roquette Frères (France), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), Ajinomoto Co. (Japan), The NutraSweet Co. (U.S.), Südzucker AG (Germany), Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. (China), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd. (China), HSWT France SAS (France), and Stevialite Holding (Colombia) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Source

Natural

Artificial

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Type

High-fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

Low-intensity Sweeteners

High-intensity Sweeteners

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Product

Non-nutritive Sweeteners Sucralose Stevia Acesulfame-K Luo han guo (Monk Fruit) Saccharin Neotame Other Non-nutritive Sweeteners

Nutritive Sweeteners High Fructose Corn Syrup Polyols Aspartame Other Nutritive Sweeteners



Sugar Substitutes Market, by Form

Solid

Liquid

Sugar Substitutes Market, by Application

Beverages

Food

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Sugar Substitutes Market by Geography

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

