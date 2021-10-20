To help the struggling restaurant industry, RoboEatz unveils the ARK, able to cook & serve 1,000 made-to-order meals
RoboEatz ARK system is able to independently prepare and cook up to 1,000 hot and cold meals in as little as 30 seconds
RoboEatz’s unique self-sanitizing ARK system brings a revolutionary approach to food service for restaurants & commercial kitchens as pandemic crises continue
Restaurant studies show that understaffing & high food costs are two of the main issues plaguing the service industry, and it will get worse in the foreseeable future. Our ARK system can solve this.”CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As restaurant owners around the world deal with several crises, such as labour shortages and increased food costs, RoboEatz is poised to redefine the food service industry with their revolutionary ARK™ application, able to independently prepare and cook up to 1,000 hot and cold meals from a pre-set list of 80 ingredients in as little as 30 seconds. With a self-sanitizing feature and focus on reducing food waste, using RoboEatz is the equivalent to having a multi-person kitchen crew all in one efficient and cost-effective system!
— Alex Barseghian, Founder and Board Member, RoboEatz
Known as ARK for short (automated robotic kitchen), it also offers complete hot and cold food storage of all ingredients and cooked dishes. Designed specifically for reliability and mass production, the system can even create customizable dishes by taste preferences and dietary restrictions. The ARK is already seeing success with its first installation running a busy eatery in Riga, Latvia.
The ARK’s unique artificial intelligence knows when ingredients need to be replenished and the software updates the operator immediately of any ingredients to re-supply. The ARK is so intuitive that users can even personalize their ingredients and portion sizes through the app, and have access to full nutritional informational such as the calories, sugar content, sodium, and protein intake. As the world comes out of the pandemic, one of the truly unique features is its self-cleaning feature between cooking cycles, providing contamination control against the transmission of COVID-19, bacteria and other viruses through temperature regulation, smart storage and a freshness tracker.
“Restaurant studies show that understaffing and higher food costs are two of the main issues plaguing the food service industry today and it will get worse in the foreseeable future,” says Alex Barseghian, Founder and Board Member, RoboEatz. “Our unique ARK application can solve these global crises and redefine the whole industry. The buzz has already been amazing from our current installation with investors, media outlets such as Smithsonian Magazine and TrendHunter, and consumers sharing our vision.”
Following their successful debut at CES 2021, the RoboEatz team has been busy working on further enhancing the ARK system as they look to incorporate enhanced cooking elements such as multi-arm applications and a more robust operating platform. The buzz among investors and partners has propelled RoboEatz to plan six new physical installations within North America and Europe.
Stay tuned for exciting announcements from RoboEatz as they help more restaurants, airports, corporate kitchens, and fast-food chains around the world.
Note to media contacts: For exclusive interview opportunities, please contact Jerry Grymek at 416-918-2043 or jerry@lma.ca.
About RoboEatz
RoboEatz is a revolutionary robotic kitchen system that can prepare over 1,000 made-to-order four-star hot and cold food dishes from a pre-set list of 80 ingredients, customizable by taste preferences and dietary restrictions. The revolutionary ARK™ application was designed by restaurateurs, chefs, food experts and aerospace engineers for the food service industry. Furthermore, the application offers hot and cold storage, preparation, plating, cleaning, and sanitizing. With a successful installation in Riga, Latvia, RoboEatz has six additional installations planned across North America and Europe for 2022. For further information, visit www.Roboeatz.com
Jerry Grymek
LMA Communications
+1 416-918-2043
jerry@lma.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn