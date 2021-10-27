Quinton Douglas Crawford’s “Moochie the Soochie” is a compelling children’s book that brings readers to the past.
“Moochie the Soochie” by author Quinton Douglas Crawford is a riveting tale that teaches readers to appreciate historical figures and cultures.
Why are there so many problems on our world? Are the children of the world going to be okay? Why is everyone getting so sick? If there is so much money in the world, why are there poor people? ”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Moochie the Soochie”: an enthralling storybook designed to bring enlightenment to young minds by telling them a story of the past that allows them to visit and appreciate the different cultures in every continent. “Moochie the Soochie” is the creation of published author Quinton Douglas Crawford, a wonderful person who is passionate about writing inspiring stories for children.
— Quinton Douglas Crawford
Crawford writes, “Moochie the Soochie Visits the Peace People is a children’s book designed to take children on an enlightening journey through world history to visit historical figures and cultures on every continent in times of peace. Among what will be learned are common words from fourteen languages.”
Crawford’s new book reminds young readers to become more appreciative when it comes to the various cultures that exist all over the world. It is awe-inspiring to me that brings everyone back to the past in times of calmness and serenity.
Thus, the author wants the readers to realize that despite all the burdens and differences, there will always be a modern hero within oneself who can fix the world no matter where they came from and no matter what their race is.
About Book Vine Press:
BOOK VINE PRESS is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
Quinton Douglas Crawford
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Moochie the Soochie Visits the Peace People