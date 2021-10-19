American Association of Adapted Sports Programs (AAASP) to Host 2021 ASPIRE Awards Virtual Celebration October 24, 2021
AAASP will honor 37 key people & organizations nationwide on 10/24 for their outstanding contributions to support student athletes with physical disabilities.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Association of Adapted Sports Programs (AAASP) to Host 2021 ASPIRE Awards Virtual Celebration Sunday, October 24, 2021
Local Atlanta Veteran Sportscaster Sam Crenshaw to emcee the virtual event!
The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. (AAASP) will honor 37 key people and organizations on October 24th for their outstanding contributions to support student athletes with physical disabilities to get “off the sidelines and into the game.” The Third Annual ASPIRE Awards Celebration, emceed by local Atlanta veteran sports anchor Sam Crenshaw (GPB, 92.9 the Game, Atlanta City TV, voice of Georgia State Basketball on ESPN3), will be held Sunday, October 24th on Adapted Sports’ Facebook page, via FACEBOOK LIVE, in response to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Award recognizes the significant contributions of these individuals and organizations that have been central to the mission of making adapted sports programming available nationwide. Through these programs, student athletes with physical disabilities across the country reap the physical, social, emotional, and academic benefits of competitive athletics resulting in personal and social empowerment.
Nominees for this years’ program are listed below:
Mary Beth Pelt, Advocacy Award/West GA Wolverines
Dr. Jenny Millward, Advocacy Award/Houston County Sharks
Jeff Jones, Advocacy Award/Gwinnett County Heat
Monica White, Advocacy Award/DeKalb Silver Streaks
Will Hammock, Media "Hero" Award/Gwinnet Daily Post
Coach Jimmy Roberts, Coach of The Year Award/Atlanta Wolfpack
Jacob Roche, Coach of The Year Award/West GA Wolverines
Christy Jones, Coach of The Year Award/Houston County Sharks
Anna Henry, Coach of The Year Award/Houston County Sharks
Gliding Stars, Community-Based Award/University at Buffalo
RISE Adaptive Sports, Community-Based Award
MYBA Courage League, Community-Based Award/11U Oklahoma Outlaws
Boipoloko Stimulation Day Care Center,
Community-Based Award
Jaiden Clark, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award/Henry County Hurricanes
Jeff McDaniel, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award/Houston County Sharks
Rene Langlois, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award/Houston County Sharks
Todd Earley, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award/Gwinnett Heat
Kendrick Newton, High School Senior Athlete Award/Henry County Hurricanes
Mason McCartney, High School Senior Athlete Award/West Georgia Wolverines
Willie Long, Leslie Sweatman official of The Year Award
Ta’Daisia Hillman, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/Clayton County Eagles
Abby Simmons, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/West Georgia Wolverines
Miranda Lawhorn, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/Houston County Sharks
Bailey McCartney, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/West Georgia Wolverines
Kathy Luna, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/Gwinnett Heat
Juan Nava, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award/Clayton County Eagles
Gavin Pijnenburg, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award/West Georgia Wolverines
Seth Earley, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award/Gwinnett Heat
Troup County Parks and Recreation/J.J. Keurzi, School-Based Award
Houston County/Rachel Gerrity/Rene Langlois/Jamie Schneller - Home Grown Yoga, School-Based Award
Gwinnett HEAT, School-Based Award
Ron Lykins, Founder’s Award/University of Missouri
Jan Seaman, Founder’s Award/Retired AAPHERD Director
Jan Lauten, Founder’s Award/Retired Decatur YMCA Executive Dir.
Onie Lawson, Founder’s Award/Retired APS Teacher
Terri Grunduski, Founder’s Award/Grunduski Group
Thank you to the following 2021 AAASP ASPIRE Awards Sponsors: the Georgia Department of Education, FlagHouse, the Georgia High School Association, and the AAASP Board of Directors.
Plan to join us for the live event on @AdaptedSports Facebook page – at 5:30 pm – to celebrate the nominees and winners with us!
Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/AdaptedSports and RSVP for the virtual event to get updates and additional information at: https://www.facebook.com/events/268767381787691?ref=newsfeed/.
The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs (AAASP), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a not-for-profit association dedicated to developing interscholastic adapted sports programs in partnership with national, state, and local educational agencies. It represents a standardized approach to extracurricular adapted team sports and has developed one of the nation's most comprehensive school-based athletic programs for students with physical disabilities attending elementary, middle, and high school. For more information, please visit our website at http://adaptedsports.org or join our conversations on Twitter at: @AdaptedSports.
