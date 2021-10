American Association of Adapted Sports Programs (AAASP) to Host 2021 ASPIRE Awards Virtual Celebration October 24, 2021

2021 ASPIRE Awards Nominations 2021 ASPIRE Awards Emcee Sam Crenshaw

AAASP will honor 37 key people & organizations nationwide on 10/24 for their outstanding contributions to support student athletes with physical disabilities.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Association of Adapted Sports Programs (AAASP) to Host 2021 ASPIRE Awards Virtual Celebration Sunday, October 24, 2021Local Atlanta Veteran Sportscaster Sam Crenshaw to emcee the virtual event!The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. (AAASP) will honor 37 key people and organizations on October 24th for their outstanding contributions to support student athletes with physical disabilities to get “off the sidelines and into the game.” The Third Annual ASPIRE Awards Celebration, emceed by local Atlanta veteran sports anchor Sam Crenshaw (GPB, 92.9 the Game, Atlanta City TV, voice of Georgia State Basketball on ESPN3), will be held Sunday, October 24th on Adapted Sports’ Facebook page, via FACEBOOK LIVE, in response to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Award recognizes the significant contributions of these individuals and organizations that have been central to the mission of making adapted sports programming available nationwide. Through these programs, student athletes with physical disabilities across the country reap the physical, social, emotional, and academic benefits of competitive athletics resulting in personal and social empowerment.Nominees for this years’ program are listed below:Mary Beth Pelt, Advocacy Award/West GA WolverinesDr. Jenny Millward, Advocacy Award/Houston County SharksJeff Jones, Advocacy Award/Gwinnett County HeatMonica White, Advocacy Award/DeKalb Silver StreaksWill Hammock, Media "Hero" Award/Gwinnet Daily PostCoach Jimmy Roberts, Coach of The Year Award/Atlanta WolfpackJacob Roche, Coach of The Year Award/West GA WolverinesChristy Jones, Coach of The Year Award/Houston County SharksAnna Henry, Coach of The Year Award/Houston County SharksGliding Stars, Community-Based Award/University at BuffaloRISE Adaptive Sports, Community-Based AwardMYBA Courage League, Community-Based Award/11U Oklahoma OutlawsBoipoloko Stimulation Day Care Center,Community-Based AwardJaiden Clark, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award/Henry County HurricanesJeff McDaniel, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award/Houston County SharksRene Langlois, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award/Houston County SharksTodd Earley, Gail Hendricks Volunteerism Award/Gwinnett HeatKendrick Newton, High School Senior Athlete Award/Henry County HurricanesMason McCartney, High School Senior Athlete Award/West Georgia WolverinesWillie Long, Leslie Sweatman official of The Year AwardTa’Daisia Hillman, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/Clayton County EaglesAbby Simmons, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/West Georgia WolverinesMiranda Lawhorn, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/Houston County SharksBailey McCartney, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/West Georgia WolverinesKathy Luna, Outstanding Female Athlete of The Year Award/Gwinnett HeatJuan Nava, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award/Clayton County EaglesGavin Pijnenburg, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award/West Georgia WolverinesSeth Earley, Outstanding Male Athlete of The Year Award/Gwinnett HeatTroup County Parks and Recreation/J.J. Keurzi, School-Based AwardHouston County/Rachel Gerrity/Rene Langlois/Jamie Schneller - Home Grown Yoga, School-Based AwardGwinnett HEAT, School-Based AwardRon Lykins, Founder’s Award/University of MissouriJan Seaman, Founder’s Award/Retired AAPHERD DirectorJan Lauten, Founder’s Award/Retired Decatur YMCA Executive Dir.Onie Lawson, Founder’s Award/Retired APS TeacherTerri Grunduski, Founder’s Award/Grunduski GroupThank you to the following 2021 AAASP ASPIRE Awards Sponsors: the Georgia Department of Education, FlagHouse, the Georgia High School Association, and the AAASP Board of Directors.Plan to join us for the live event on @AdaptedSports Facebook page – at 5:30 pm – to celebrate the nominees and winners with us!Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/AdaptedSports and RSVP for the virtual event to get updates and additional information at: https://www.facebook.com/events/268767381787691?ref=newsfeed/ The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs (AAASP), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a not-for-profit association dedicated to developing interscholastic adapted sports programs in partnership with national, state, and local educational agencies. It represents a standardized approach to extracurricular adapted team sports and has developed one of the nation's most comprehensive school-based athletic programs for students with physical disabilities attending elementary, middle, and high school. For more information, please visit our website at http://adaptedsports.org or join our conversations on Twitter at: @AdaptedSports.###Contacts:Atlanta: Terri Grunduski, Grunduski Group – terri@grunduskigroup.com 404-226-7497Donna Feazell, Grunduski Group – donna@grunduskigroup.com 404-290-1929