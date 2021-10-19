DealersLink and SpinCar Forge New Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Automotive Solutions to Dealerships Across the US

DealersLink and SpinCar have just formed a partnership, bringing interactive, 360-degree vehicle walkarounds to the over 4000 users on the DealersLink platform.

BROOMFIELD, CO, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealersLink, the industry’s fastest-growing dealership management software provider, and SpinCar, the auto industry’s most advanced digital merchandising platform, announced today a new partnership that delivers integrated inventory management and merchandising capabilities to automotive retailers across the nation.

The DealersLink state-of-the-art software suite couples market-data-driven dealership management software with the most sophisticated dealer-to-dealer marketplace in the industry. SpinCar enables end-to-end immersive and seamless shopping experiences that bring the full dealer showroom experience to life, online. This strategic partnership will enhance and extend the inventory management solutions offered by DealersLink, making interactive 360-degree exterior and interior vehicle walkarounds, and the resulting behavioral shopper intelligence, available to the over 4000 auto retailers on the DealersLink platform.

“Interactive and immersive digital merchandising, powered by behavioral shopper data, has never been more critical to dealership success. Shopper demand for personalized omnichannel experiences continues to accelerate, which is why rich digital engagement directly increases vehicle purchase rates,” remarks Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder, and CEO. “We are thrilled to be partnering with DealersLink, the nation's leading dealer-to-dealer marketplace and a leader in dealership software solutions, to bring the latest digital experiential technology to auto retailers across the nation.”

“This will spin your inventory management to a new level,” comments DealersLink Senior VP of Sales Travis Wise. “With SpinCar’s seamless vehicle merchandising, a combination of our inventory management, and increased accuracy of OEM build data, there’s no stronger automotive solution in the industry.”

Despite the labor shortages, inventory constraints, and supply chain issues brought on by the events of the past year and a half, demand remains high within the automotive software space. Both companies plan to bring these solutions to dealerships, enabling them to flourish in a high-demand market still facing significant inventory and labor shortage headwinds.



About DealersLink

Founded in the late '90s by a team of automotive industry experts, DealersLink has grown to the fastest-growing inventory management company in the nation. The brand is the only true market-data-driven, new, and used auto dealership management software solution, coupled with a billion dollars worth of on-demand, dealer-direct inventory. Using the state-of-the-art DealersLink software, dealers can source, appraise, price, market, manage and exit inventory with the industry's most powerful all-in-one solution. Constantly innovating and updating their software, DealersLink is helping thousands of car dealers nationwide take their dealerships into the digital era. To learn more, visit: DealersLink.com.

About SpinCar

SpinCar offers vehicle dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising. The company’s suite of products builds trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar’s proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire vehicle buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 1.8 billion shopper interactions across more than 40 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.

Request a live demo today: https://public.dealerslink.com/products/spincar-integration/