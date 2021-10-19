African Immigrant-Founded Brand Makes Strides as it Launches Cashmere Baby Clothing Line at Bloomingdale's
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of National Immigrants Day, Mila Christina, an African immigrant- and mom-founded children’s clothing brand, announces its launch at the luxury department store, Bloomingdale’s. The independent online brand sees this partnership as not only an accomplishment for Mila Christina’s growth but also for the US immigrant community.
“As an immigrant woman from Cameroon, Africa, I noticed a very broken immigration system, especially in the fashion industry, which is why I consider my launch at Bloomingdale’s to be an incredible step forward,” said Ollia Njibaloh, the founder of Mila Christina. Njibaloh also uses her brand to promote the value of cultural diversity to parents and young children - with two of her three children’s collections using Russian and African-inspired prints and colors.
Mila Christina will be sold online and within five brick-and-mortar Bloomingdale’s stores across four states: New York, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Among big-name brands like Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Oliver & Rain, Mila Christina will be selling matching bodysuits and joggers in tie-dye, oatmeal, grey, and sky blue - the gray and sky blue being exclusively sold at Bloomingdale’s. The sizes range from 3 to 18 months.
Seeing a lack of casual, yet high-quality options in the kid’s clothing industry, Njibaloh decided to launch Mila Christina, which offers versatile clothes made of the most beneficial material the founder could find: pure cashmere. What began as a mother making just a few cozy onesies for her newborn daughter eventually turned into a startup fashion brand that values physically beneficial childrenswear in styles that work for every occasion.
In addition to the launch at Bloomingdale’s, Mila Christina was one of the winners in 2019 from a pool of close to 3,000 applicants of The Workshop at Macy’s: a selective program dedicated to the development of minority-owned businesses in the retail industry.
About Mila Christina
Mila Christina, a minority woman-owned business, offers babies and kids organic cashmere clothing & accessories that benefit their physical wellbeing. Launched in New York in 2017, Mila Christina has gone on to create three collections, and advocates for baby health & wellness and the value of cultural diversity. In 2019, Macy’s chose Mila Christina out of almost 3,000 small retailers to participate in The Workshop at Macy’s. The mom-founded brand also donates 5% of its net sales to the Life for African Mothers organization, which fights to eradicate Sub-saharan Africa’s high maternal death rate.
