Pureinsights Names Director of Costa Rica Development Center
We are excited to have Liza join the management team at Pureinsights. Not only is she a talented IT manager, but she is well respected by customers and colleagues.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herndon, VA – October 21, 2021. Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”) today announced that Liza Ramirez will be joining the company as Director of Operations for Costa Rica.
Ramirez is a technical team director with over ten years of experience in process development and engineering team management. Ramirez comes to Pureinsights most recently from Wunderman Thompson where she managed a team of over 100 engineers involved in front-end and back-end development, quality assurance, and content management. Ramirez earned her degree in Engineering and Computer Science from the Instituto Tecnológico de Costa Rica, one of the top universities in the country.
Pureinsights CEO, Kamran Khan notes: “We are excited to have Liza join the management team at Pureinsights. Not only is she a talented IT manager, but she is well respected by customers and colleagues. This will help us expand our engineering operations in Costa Rica.”
Ramirez joins a seasoned management team that includes Phil Lewis, Chief Technology Officer; John Steinhauer, Vice President of Engineering; Graham Charlesworth, Vice President of International Operations; John Back, Vice President of Americas Sales; and Graham Gillen, Vice President of Marketing. The management team has decades of experience working together and delivering consistent, double-digit growth at companies such as Convera, Search Technologies and Accenture.
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customer go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
