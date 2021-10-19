House Fast™ Is Offering $1,000 Referral Fees For Vacant Properties

For anyone who knows of a property that is vacant and would like $1,000 in cash? Well, today could be their lucky day.

House Fast™ is a Texas cash home buyer, based out of Fort Worth Texas. They buy multiple properties every month and are running out of houses to buy. If anyone knows a property that is vacant, this is their chance to earn $1,000 in cash.

A vacant property is defined as a property that is empty and not occupied by the owner or any renters. The property must be habitable, meaning that it can be lived in, or become livable.

House Fast™ buys houses on a Cash basis. Cash means exactly how it sounds; they will come out-of-pocket with the cash needed the same day the house is inspected. If wondering why House Fast™ can pay Cash for homes in this condition? Well, one reason is that local banks often short sell these types of properties before they go into foreclosure. The bank takes less of a loss by selling directly to House Fast™ than having to wait until foreclosure happens which could take several months or even years depending on how much is owed on the property.

The only thing needed to do is fill out the form on their website, and when they call to get information about the property, mention the referral fee of $1,000 cash. Get paid if House Fast™ purchases the property from the owner and the owner's name or phone number isn’t necessary, just the address of the vacant property! As long as the property is vacant, House Fast™ will pay a finders fee!

This We Buy Houses for Cash program is currently available in Texas, Arizona and Florida.

House Fast™ is currently buying these types of properties: Vacant Land, Single Family Houses, Condos, Apartment Complexes, Mobile Home Parks, Commercial Buildings, and more! If unsure, visit their website and give them a call to find out more information about this offer.

This holiday season House Fast™ is offering a special referral fee of $1,000 to anyone who forwards them vacant property information. If anyone knows of a vacant house and would like to make $1,000 cash for sending the information to them, fill out the short form on their website and they will be contacted once they buy it!

Getting paid is simple: complete the form on their website and tell them about any houses that may be vacant so they can contact the owner. Don't have to have the owner's number or anything; as long as it's vacant and in good condition, House Fast™ will buy it from the owner with no problems. Once they buy it and close escrow, they will reach out with the $1,000 referral bonus.

The key to this deal is getting as much information as possible about the houses and forwarding the information to House Fast™. The more information and pictures given them, the more likely they will be to buy it! Photos are very important, as the team at House Fast™ will be able to determine the condition and show proof to the owner if they live out of state and maybe had no idea their vacant property was falling apart.

House Fast™ takes pride in revitalizing communities and neighborhoods. They have been operating for more than 10 years in Texas and have recently started expanding through the entire country. They work with multiple banks, lenders, and owners to purchase all different types of properties quickly for cash.

The team at Sell My House Fast Texas understands that selling a house can be difficult enough, so why not try something that the owner may never have done before? Cash home buyers are able to buy houses fast, by offering a fair price for the property.

House Fast™ knows there are always hurdles in life, whether it be financial or personal issues. Cash home buyers are able to alleviate these problems by giving people cash right away. Once they purchase the home, there will be no more mortgage payments to make. Please considering allowing Cash home buyers to take over the payments and then relax with peace of mind knowing that the vacant home is no longer a problem.

About House Fast

House Fast streamlines the process of selling a house fast without any commission or fees to ensure that homeowners get cash for their sales as quickly as possible. In three easy steps, House Fast offers to buy a home by calling them, emailing photos and videos, and closing at a local title company. This is why selling a vacant house AS IS in Texas has never been easier.

