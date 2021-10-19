NANASP URGES ACIP TO ENDORSE VACCINES TO PREVENT PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE FOR AMERICANS 50+
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP) issued the following statement regarding the upcoming vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on pneumococcal vaccination recommendations:
“We strongly urge the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to recommend all FDA approved pneumococcal vaccines for those aged 50 and older at their upcoming meeting this week.
Based on data provided by the CDC, a recommendation for pneumococcal vaccination for those aged 50 and older and those aged 19-49 with underlying health conditions would save lives, be cost effective and help to reduce ethnic and racial disparities that deny access to needed vaccinations.
Additionally, we were pleased at last week’s announcement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that Medicare coverage for the additional pneumococcal vaccines has been expanded to cover those approved earlier this year by the FDA for beneficiaries aged 65 and older. This should provide a clear and compelling signal to ACIP that they should recommend the vaccines as widely as possible.
We look forward to working with our partners at the CDC and other patient advocacy organizations to inform and educate the public about the guidance on the newly recommended vaccines to get as many Americans vaccinated as soon as possible.”
About NANASP:
Founded in 1977, NANASP is proud to be a leading organization advocating for community-based senior nutrition programs and staff. Our member programs represent a wide range of essential services providers who support the nutrition, health and life quality of seniors.
With over 1,100 members from across the United States, we are national advocates for senior health and wellbeing who strengthen the policies and programs that nourish seniors. We accomplish this mission through a collective national voice and through local community action.
NANASP is an active member of the aging network and works collaboratively with key coalitions, including the Leadership Council of Aging Organizations, the Elder Justice Coalition, and Defeat Malnutrition Today, on issues which concern the older adults our members serve, such as nutrition, Medicare and Medicaid, elder justice, Social Security and other retirement security issues, transportation, and older workers’ issues.
NANASP continues to maintain and use a working knowledge of significant developments and trends in the field of aging while advocating for federal funds to support senior nutrition programs.
Jen Daly
