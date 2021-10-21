Global thought leader Dr. Todd Ovokaitys explains, How Can you Become a Multidimensional Human Being?

Dr. Todd Ovokaitys, stem cell expert and thought leader Author, Speaker, TV Host and Entrepreneur Jennifer K. Hill Awake TV Network https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/

Tune in this Thursday at 7am PT on Awake TV Network for his Conversations for Consciousness interview with Jennifer K. Hill

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Todd Ovokaitys joins Jennifer K. Hill on Awake TV Network to discuss how to create an enhanced version of yourself multidimensionally. Dr. Todd shares experiences from his personal awakening, and offers tools for people to connect to their highest version of themselves. He also delves into Dr. David Hawkins work and how we can discover where we are on Dr. Hawkins' Map of Consciousness.

To watch live this Thursday, October 21st at 7am PT, please CLICK HERE or watch the replay on Awake TV Network later by using this link:

https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/jennifer-hill/season:9

About Dr. Todd Ovokaitys

Dr. Todd Ovokaitys was first in his class in high school and won the coveted Bucky pioneer award. He

was also at the top of his class at Northwestern University with the highest possible grade point average

and after two years was one of 26 people accepted into an accelerated undergraduate and medical

training program at Johns Hopkins University and medical school. He then completed specialty training

in internal medicine and subspecialty training and pulmonary and critical care medicine at Georgetown

University hospital. He was assessed by a faculty committee as the best of all the residents across the

board. He was inspired to move to California to understand energy medicine and shortly after the

journey had a vision of communicating with the pure consciousness of DNA. This has resulted in co-

inventing a laser based interdimensional platform which has numerous US and international patents

granted in the areas of nutraceuticals, agriculture including cannabis, and especially stem cell biology.

He also pursues and provides training in the area of psycho emotional medicine, getting at the core root

of any condition, physical or psychiatric, that can offer lasting relief. These discoveries have the potential

to be a part of what may revolutionize and personalize the practice of medicine. He is also the composer

and at times co-conductor of the Lemurian choirs that create patterns of tones and information that can

accelerate expansion of consciousness.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.

She recently co-founded Om Heals with YouTube influencer, Moon Cho.

Jennifer also co-hosts a weekly podcast with Brandon Maslan, called “Get Yourself the Job” where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith.

About Awake TV Network:

Coined the "Spiritual Netflix," Awake TV is an interactive conscious media platform that hosts weekly live-streaming shows on a wide variety of awakening topics including both free and subscriber based content.

