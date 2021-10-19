Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 18, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 18 include the following:

Monday, October 18 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the State of the Port Address, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C.

Monday, October 18 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette joined TreesUpstate, Bikewalk Greenville, and the Greater Greenville Parks Foundation for a ceremonial tree planting on the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, Reedy River Baptist Church, 871 U.S. 25 N, Greenville, S.C.

Tuesday, October 19 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Golden Strip (Mauldin, Fountain Inn, and Simpsonville) Rotary Club meeting, First Baptist of Simpsonville, 3 Hedge Street, Simpsonville, S.C.

Wednesday, October 20 at 1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will join Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy for a tour of a workforce development exhibition with area students, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, 4500 12th Street Extension, West Columbia, S.C.

NOTE: The governor and Kennedy will hold a media availability immediately following the governor’s tour of the Creators Wanted exhibition on Wednesday. News organizations planning to cover the event should RSVP to news@nephronpharm.com by Tuesday, October 19, at 5:00 PM.

Thursday, October 21 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and N.A.M. CEO Jay Timmons for a Ceremonial Kickoff and Celebration of the Creators Wanted Tour, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, 4500 12th Street Extension, West Columbia, S.C.

NOTE: News organizations planning to cover the event should RSVP to news@nephronpharm.com by Tuesday, October 19, at 5:00 PM.

Thursday, October 21 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a grand opening, Generac Power Systems, 30 Generac Way, Trenton, S.C.

Friday, October 22 to Saturday, October 23: Gov. McMaster will participate in a Republican Governors Association meeting, Napa, C.A.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 11, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 11, 2021, included:

Monday, October 11

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a tour and farming forum, Cooley Farm at Strawberry Hill, 3097 SC-11, Chesnee, S.C.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, October 12

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, SC.

12:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:15 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing S. 242, Drivers for a Cure Special License Plates, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:30 PM: Call with a fellow governor.

Wednesday, October 13

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster toured Poly-Med, 116 Leader Drive, Piedmont, S.C.

1:43 PM: Agency call.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a ribbon cutting at Pregis, 200 Masters Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

6:24 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Thursday, October 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, SC.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Evette attended a veterans’ presentation at Lonza Greenwood, 535 N. Emerald Road, Greenwood, S.C.

4:58 PM: Agency call.

7:01 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

7:02 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Friday, October 15

9:00 AM (CST): Gov. McMaster attended the Southern Automotive Conference Governor's Roundtable, 1 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard N., Birmingham, A.L.

11:24 AM (CST): Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:34 AM (CST): Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

Sunday, October 17

2:52 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.