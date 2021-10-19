Press Releases

10/19/2021

Connecticut DPH Receives Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Five-Year Climate And Health Program Grant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 18, 2021

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Receives Centers For Disease

Control And Prevention Five-Year Climate And Health Program Grant

HARTFORD, Conn.– The Connecticut Department of Public Health has been awarded a five-year cooperative agreement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to focus on the many ways climate change impacts health. DPH is one of two new recipients, with a total of 11 recipients nationwide supported by this award.

DPH will form a new Climate Change and Health Program. Working with partners throughout the state, including the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health, DPH will implement actions that enhance health equity, increase resiliency, and ensure Connecticut communities are prepared for the health impacts of climate change. The new DPH program will focus on populations most vulnerable to the health effects of climate change and address social determinants of health in the context of climate change.

“Climate change is directly impacting the health of our communities. Addressing the impact of climate change is necessary to protect the public health of Connecticut residents. This federal funding will allow DPH to build on work already done in Connecticut and become a national leader in addressing the health effects of climate change,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

Heatwaves lead to illness and death, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions and lack of cooling access. Shorter, milder winters create conditions for larger tick and mosquito populations that are active over a greater proportion of the year. Hurricanes, floods, and other extreme events create both direct health dangers as well as downstream impacts, including worsening of chronic conditions and mental health impacts.

“The Yale Center on Climate Change and Health is pleased to partner with DPH to assess climate change’s threats to human health in Connecticut, engage diverse stakeholders, and together build and implement activities to protect human health,” said Laura Bozzi, Ph.D., director of programs at the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health.

The DPH Program on Climate Change and Health is charged with addressing a suite of public health and safety recommendations issued by the Governor’s Council on Climate Change in January 2021. During year one, the program and its partners will develop an educational program for teachers, school nurses, administrators, and other school staff to reduce student exposure to extreme heat and ozone events and develop guidance for local heat and air quality response plans.

To learn more about the CDC Climate and Health Program, visit https://www.cdc.gov/climateandhealth/default.htm.

