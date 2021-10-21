Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro Won the 2021 IAI Global Design Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the 2021 IAI Global Design Award winners list was officially announced. Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro stood out from many excellent works and won the 2021 IAI Global Design Award -- Digital Media Design Excellence Award.
IAI Design Awards, founded in 2020, is one of the most influential and prestigious design awards in the Asia-pacific region and even the world. It is praised as the "Design Oscar" by authoritative media at home and abroad.
Among the excellent works of the world's top designers, Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro won the award after several rounds of evaluation because of its brand new product shape and design concepts.
Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro is a blockbuster new product released by Dangbei in 2021. It is not only a cost-effective TV box but also creates a brand-new smart home scenario, which can meet all users' imagination of smart life.
Brand New Product Form
Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro is clearly different from ordinary TV boxes. It is equipped with a bracket at the bottom, which can be perfectly installed on the top of the TV. In addition, it is equipped with a 2K ultra HD camera, which can simulate the 100° retina imaging effect of human eyes and clearly capture 30fps 1080P video images with no lag. With its Ultra HD camera, Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro renovates the regular TV.
Brand New Using Scenarios
Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro can be described by the word omnipotent. It supports 5-meter far-field sound recognition so that large-screen video calls break space ewstrictions. Its AI fitness supports double painting within one screen, meaning that you can see your fitness instructor online at any time by means of the smart box. It features a magic camera, and you can shoot family photos, wacky selfies with beauty filters. It also Supports multi-screen cloud meetings, no matter corporate meetings or remote collaborative working.
Brand New Interactive Experience
Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro operates on Dangbei OS system, which has a built-in desktop that can be customized and edited, realizing multi-task switching, magic same-screen, and AI intelligent recognition. It is the large-screen system that knows you best. Dangbei Smart box Z1 Pro also further upgraded the interactive functions, supporting gesture control, near or far field voice, face recognition automatic film matching. Achieving seamless communication with people.
Good design is innovative, practical, and artistic. Dangbei Smart Box Z1 Pro creatively integrates a 2K HD camera with a high-performance TV box, endowing TV with AI insight and turning traditional TV into a smart screen in seconds.
By means of this smart box, traditional monotonous TV sets have a new way to play. By means of the motion capture of the camera, users can easily use AI fitness, motion sensing games, gesture control, and other functions, greatly increasing the playability of TV sets.
You can know more about the product by visiting its official website:
