Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,942 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Continues Recruitment Events for CDL Operators and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanics

Job Fairs to be held today in Cumberland County and Thursday in Adams County; others planned in south central PA

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) continues recruitment events this week for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $19.72/hr.) and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $22.24/hr.) positions the department offers in Cumberland and Adams counties. 

These are among eight recruiting events this fall in the PennDOT District 8 south central region.

A job fair will be held from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, today, Tuesday, October 19, at the Cumberland County Maintenance Office, 40 Army Heritage Drive, Carlisle PA 17013.

For more information, please call 717-243-5414.

A job fair will be held from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM Thursday, October 21, at the Adams County Maintenance Office, 1185 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg PA 17325. 

For more information, please call 717-450-2223.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate. 

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: PA Jobs.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, cell 717-418-5016

###

You just read:

PennDOT Continues Recruitment Events for CDL Operators and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.