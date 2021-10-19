Biofuels Market Size, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Trend, Drivers, Restraints and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Biofuels Market Size – USD 136.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.8%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biofuels Market is expected to reach USD 247.38 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government supportive policies and initiatives regarding the adoption of biofuels to reduce the emission levels of carbon dioxide in the environment. Advancing research and development for the production of cost-effective biofuels is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Biofuels Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Biofuels Market. This report on the global Biofuels Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Biofuels Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the market include: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abengoa Bioenergy, Petrobras, Green Plains, Valero Energy Corporation, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, POET, LLC, and Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Biofuels Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/114

Key Highlights From The Report

Ethanol dominated the market with a share of 61.5% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and lower emission levels of carbon dioxide.

The huge demand for corn for the production of biofuels is mainly due to its larger availability and lower price. Excessive usage of corn all across the world is leading to the scarcity of the food products made from corn.

The increasing demand for liquid biofuel is mainly due to its growing usage in the transportation sector, mostly the aviation segment.

North America dominated the market with a share of 48.6% in 2019, owing to the presence of a substantial amount of feedstock. Besides, the U.S. is one of the leading producers of biofuels and is also utilizing it in the transportation sector.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Biofuels Market.

Examine the size of the global Biofuels Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Biofuels Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Biofuels Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Biofuels Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Biofuels Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Biofuels Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

We Have Recent Updates of Biofuels Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/114

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Biofuels Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Biofuels Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Biofuels Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Biofuels Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Biofuels market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biofuels-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biofuels Market on the basis of Product type, feedstock, form, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biodiesel

Ethanol

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vegetable Oils

Corn

Sugarcane

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biofuel

Solid Biofuel

Gaseous Biofuel

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/114

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Biofuels Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Biofuels Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biofuels Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biofuels Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Biofuels Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Biofuels Market drivers analysis

Continued…

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Hydroponics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydroponics-market

Heavy EVs and Industrial Equipment Charging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/heavy-evs-and-industrial-equipment-charging-market

Automotive Data Monetization Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-data-monetization-market

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-driver-assistance-system-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.