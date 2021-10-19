Fertility Supplements Market to Garner $3.65 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Continuous decline in fertility rates and delayed pregnancies in women drive the growth of the global fertility supplements market. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic several positively affected the demand for fertility supplements as the Covid-19 virus affected the fertility level of a person.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fertility supplements market generated $1.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Continuous decline in fertility rates and delayed pregnancies in women drive the growth of the global fertility supplements market. However, technological advancements concerning fertility treatment hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for natural ingredients is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for fertility supplements as the Covid-19 virus affected fertility level of a person.

However, the prolonged lockdown and lack of skilled professionals during the pandemic negatively affected the market. The lockdown and restrictions on international trade disrupted the supply chain and create a huge gap between supply and demand.

The report segments the global fertility supplements market on the basis of ingredients, product, end user, and region.

Based on ingredients, the natural segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. However, the synthetic and blend segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-third of the market.

On the basis of end user, the men segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. However, the women segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

The global fertility supplements market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The global fertility supplements market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Coast Science, Fairhaven Health, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, Lenus Pharma GesmbH, Exeltis USA, Inc., Orthomol, Bionova, PregPrep LLC, Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC., and TTK HealthCare Ltd.

