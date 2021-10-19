Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Business Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.6%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size reached USD 5.64 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth, as carbon emissions continue to rise and more stringent norms are being deployed. Increased adoption of plug-in electric cars is being driven by rising levels of carbon emissions and other harmful pollutants produced by transportation fleets.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market - Forecast to 2030,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market. This report on the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the market include: Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse), ABB Ltd, Electrify America LLC, EV Connect, Inc., Greenlots, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., and Siemens AG.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

E-mobility service provider segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period as E-mobility service providers offer optimal monetization, leading to increased network profitability, more freedom of choice, and improved electric fleet management.

Normal charge segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising demand for normal chargers among the working class owing to low cost, particularly in developing countries with larger demographics and increasing need for low-cost charging.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing demand for affordably priced electric vehicles for regular usage is expected to boost market revenue growth in this region.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market.

Examine the size of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the basis of provider, charging infrastructure, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Charging Point Operator

E-Mobility Service Provider

Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

CCS

Chademo

Normal Charge

Tesla Super Charger

Type-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 ( 240 V)

Level 3 (200V -600V)

