Point of Sale (POS) Software Market Experiencing Exponential Growth Over Next Few Years
Rising preference for fixed POS software owing to their compatibility and features over mobile software is expected to boost the segment’s growth.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the increasing penetration of the high-speed internet connectivity around the globe the digitalization process has taken a significant turn, which propel growth of the market. In addition, rise in penetration of smartphone, tablets, and android devices. The organizations are actively looking for software with remote access options at a lower price, which, in turn, boosts the demand for point of sale software market. However, growing data security concerns and privacy is restricts to the market growth. Contrarily, rise in adoption and integration of Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics is expected to boost the point of sale software market during the forecast period.
Rising interest for contactless payments, alongside the producing of near field communication devices in the modern living system, has encouraged a move in the collection of unified POS terminals. Raised interests in developments and start to appearance encryption for generous made sure about instalment provisions and benefit to consumers, are foreseen to enlarge the interest for such terminals throughout the following scarcely any years. Significant firms in the professional are focusing more on programming inferable from the better-quality penetration of cell phones. Contactless payments is most developed and prominent pattern in POS.
Shopify launched a completely refurbished and reconsidered Shopify POS to transporters around the globe. It opens the strength of omni-channel for administrations by receiving online and individual deals composed in one spot. Shopify POS is currently prepared to support merchants with flexible and multipurpose product with difficulties to improve their business and the ever-changing retail scene ahead. Shopify POS is incorporated with all Shopify plans and dealers with physical areas that apply Shopify POS Pro, a propelled set of devices created openly for retail locations.
Impact of COVID-19 on Point of Sale Software Market:
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost all countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt, and expected to significantly affect the global point-of-sale software market.
• Daily retail traffic has been impacted in various countries like USA, UK, Singapore, New Zealand due to COVID-19 outbreak.
• Digital payments have seen a significant growth after the pandemic outbreak, and it will help with the contactless transactions through POS software ensuring the security and health of customer.
Major players analyzed in the market include CAKE, CovaPOS, Lightspeed Retail, Revel Systems, Sapaad, ShopKeep, Toast POS, TouchBistro, Upserve and Vend.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
