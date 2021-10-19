HelloTeam Nominated for Emerging Company of the Year at the New England Venture Capital Association’s 2021 NEVY Awards

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, HelloTeam has announced that it has been shortlisted for the Emerging Technology Company of the Year Award in the 2021 NEVY Awards, hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) and presented by Dell Technologies. The NEVYs, now in their ninth year, celebrate New England’s top innovators, investors and companies across the region’s health care, life science, tech, medtech, and cleantech communities. Final winners will be unmasked via a dynamic live broadcast and live at the House of Blues Boston on December 2, 2021, at 6:30pm.

"The NEVYs were born out of a desire to shine a spotlight on the amazing companies and breakthroughs happening in New England, with each year seeming like the nominees are even more impressive than the last," said Jody Rose, President of the NEVCA. "That’s certainly no exception with our nominated companies for 2021, whose achievements in their respective fields are truly outstanding. We look forward to showcasing each of them at our December 2nd event and celebrating the continued strength and vitality of this region’s innovation ecosystem."

With a focus on the regional business community, nominees – selected by the NEVYs Academy, comprised of investors from the region’s top venture capital firms – are both locally headquartered and locally backed. The Emerging Technology Company of the Year Company of the Year nomination goes to companies exemplifying New England’s leading place in the industry.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by NEVCA for the success and momentum we are experiencing at HelloTeam,” said Tanya Bakalov, Founder & CEO at HelloTeam. “The support and guidance from our investors, including Lily Lyman at Underscore VC, Bob Adelson at Osage Partners, and John Simon at Ventureforgood, have had a tremendous impact on our growth as we work to solve critical business challenges around employee retention, performance management, and workplace culture.”

All organizations, regardless of size, need an engaged workplace and people-first culture, even with a limited HR staff. HelloTeam is a unified performance management, employee engagement, and workplace community solution. Through an easy-to-use employee experience platform, HelloTeam empowers every employee to connect with and contribute to their culture, wherever they work; driving employee retention while making HR teams and managers more productive.

Joining Dell Technologies in supporting the 9th Annual NEVY Awards are sponsors IDA Ireland, JP Morgan, Alexandria, Matter, Deloitte, Abbvie, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, and V2 Communications.

About HelloTeam

HelloTeam is the leading all-in-one performance management, employee engagement, and social workplace community platform that is designed to create engaged and highly effective teams through goals, 360 performance reviews, one-on-ones for real-time feedback, surveys, virtual peer recognition, and more. HelloTeam's user-friendly platform provides interactive tools that HR needs and employees love. Our holistic approach to performance management and employee engagement makes HelloTeam the perfect tool for building a winning culture.

About the New England Venture Capital Association

The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) works toward a collaborative, inclusive, and prosperous innovation ecosystem. Through unique program-building, critical policy work, innovative regional marketing and dynamic local events, the NEVCA invests in the entrepreneurial ecosystem on behalf of the VC community. From celebrations (the NEVY Awards) to content series (VC Briefings and Syndicate Sessions), workforce development programs (Hack.Diversity and the Bioscience & Investor Inclusion Group) to advocacy and legislation (noncompete and immigration reform), the NEVCA is at once a network, catalyst and resource for the innovation economy.

About Underscore VC

Underscore VC is a Boston-based venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs from seed to series A with an aligned community designed to fit each startup’s unique needs. www.underscore.vc

About Osage Venture Partners

Osage Venture Partners is a Venture Capital & Private Equity firm that invests in early-stage, business-to-business software companies headquartered on the East Coast. www.osageventurepartners.com

About Ventureforgood

Ventureforgood is an investment holding company set up by John Simon that dedicates the "carried interest" to enable better outcomes for children and families via life-changing non-profits like The GreenLight Fund (www.greenlightfund.org).

