Adaptive US introduces SimpleSim - World's Simplest Exam Prep Simulator
Adaptive US has launched SimpleSim, an Exam Prep Simulator, on the Thinkific App Store.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US announces the launch of 'SimpleSim,' an Exam Prep Simulator which closely resembles the PSI Online Assessment System on the Thinkific App store.
SimpleSim is a powerful yet extremely simple exam simulation engine that will help course creators grow their online course business by creating certification exam simulations. Exam simulations are undoubtedly great resources that can help students get exam-ready; this will be an excellent aid to boost student enrollment and certification success rates.
With SimpleSim, training providers/course creators can set up Exam Prep Simulators in less than 5 minutes and enable their students to get a feel of the real exam and overcome the anxiety of the test day. Through this process, students can prepare, assess their performance, strengthen their weak areas, get exam ready and ace the actual certification exam with confidence and ease! This also leaves no surprises for exam takers during the exam.
"With SimpleSim, we offer more than just an exam simulation engine," says LN Mishra, Co-founder, and COO at Adaptive US. He further states, "SimpleSim will definitely have a great boost on students' learning engagement and success rate."
Interested training providers/course creators can sign-up for a free lifetime trial by installing the SimpleSim App from the Thinkific App Store. This trial is for 1 simulation and allows up to 10 students.
To know more about the various features of SimpleSim, please visit- https://www.adaptiveus.com/simplesim
About Adaptive US
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysis professionals in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream career. It's backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is the world's #1 IIBA Certifications training organization, having maintained the highest success rate of 97+% for its students. We have helped 5000+ students with upskilling and 1100+ to complete their IIBA certification goal. Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the BA domain.
Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer a success guarantee and money-back guarantee for its students.
