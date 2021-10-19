Chloroform Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Reports And Data
The global chloroform market size is expected to reach USD 9.56 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report published by Reports and Data centers around the global Chloroform market. It offers an in-depth scrutiny of the Chloroform industry and expands on its key segments, including product type, technology, and end-use segments. In order to deliver a clear understanding of the market mechanism, the authors of the report have included key industry statistics and information on the latest market growth trends in the report. The report highlights some key industry growth aspects such as industry revenue growth rate, demand & supply ratios, production & consumption patterns, paradigm shifts in market trends, and a slew of macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
Demand for chloroform has been steadily increasing from biological labs for storage of organic tissues, and focus on DNA and RNA research initiatives have also been increasing in the recent past, which are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, demand from metal industries has been increasing significantly as chloroform is used as a degreasing agent to remove oil and grease from metal objects. Chloroform, also known as trichloromethane, is a volatile, and colorless organic compound. It has a strong smell and is commonly used in biological laboratories as a solvent. Chloroform can be produced by chlorination of methane and haloform reaction between sodium hypochlorite and acetone.
Chloroform is commonly used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and chemicals industries, as well as other industries. Agrochemical industry segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising focus on agrochemical research and increasing application of chloroform in the production of agricultural pesticides. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing chemical research and development activities and rising investment by private investors in pharmaceutical research are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
Some major companies operating in the market include:
Productos Aditivos, Solvay S.A, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arihant Chemicals, Ineos, Tokuyama Corporation, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation, and AkzoNobel.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
In September 2020, Eurisotop announced about capacity expansion of its deuterated chloroform production. This expansion helps the company to strengthen its position in the global market.
Technical grade segment is expected to register relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of chloroform as a chemical intermediate in the chemical sector in the production of plastics, pesticides, resins, and dyes.
North America accounted for significantly larger revenue share among the regional markets in the global market in 2020. Rising focus on pharmaceutical and medical research and robust presence of key end-use industries are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the chloroform market based on grade, application, end-use, and region:
Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Alcohol Stabilized Grade
Fluorocarbon Grade
Technical Grade
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Solvent
Anesthetic
Reagent
Criminal Use
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Pharmaceutical
Agrochemical
Chemical Industry
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the Image recognition Market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the Image recognition market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and Image recognition Market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Chloroform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Chloroform Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing emphasis on DNA and RNA research
4.2.2.2. Rapid development of agrochemical industry
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict regulations on chloroform production
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
4.11. Global Recession Influence
Continue…
