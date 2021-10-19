Cannabis Food and Beverage Market to Generate $2.63 Billion by 2026 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Global brands are introducing new line of cannabis infused beverages and spirits types in their product range to provide different varieties of productsPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Food and Beverage Market by Product Type (Bakery Products, Chocolate, Cereal Bars, Candy, Beverages, Ice Cream, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Store, Online Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global cannabis food and beverage industry was estimated at $427 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $2.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Increase in production of recreational or medical cannabis in various countries and rise in demand for cannabis-based wellness drink fuel the growth of the global cannabis food and beverage market. On the other hand, shortage of supply in high-quality cannabis curbs the growth to certain extent. However, initiatives taken in legalizing cannabis-based food and beverage product, and surge in use of cannabis in various health disorders are expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.
Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6298
The legalization of cannabis in developed economies , such as U.S., and Canada, and Australia has increased the demand for cannabis infused beverages to their food. The increase in population coupled with per capita income has increased the demand for cannabis infused bakery items, further boosting the production of cannabis. The per capita income measures the average income earned per person in a given area (city, region, and country) in a specified year. It is used to measure a country's standard of living by dividing the area's total income by its total population. In emerging countries, per capita income is more as compared to developed countries and hence, the consumption of cannabis beverages and food is eventually higher.
Based on source, the bakery products segment contributed to one-fifth of the global cannabis food and beverage market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail till 2026. Launch of more innovative foods, in the bakery industry, made of cannabis is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The cereal bars segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during 2019–2026. Rise in purchasing power, which has immensely increased in the last few years, is likely to fuel the demand for cereal bars during the period.
Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global cannabis food and beverage market share in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate during the estimated period. This is attributed to the rising affluent population in emerging countries such as the U.S., Canada, and UK. At the same time, the online stores segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.1% throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in Internet penetration across the globe.
Based on geography, North America garnered the largest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global cannabis food and beverage market. Canada has recently made cannabis legal and hence, many manufacturers are entering the cannabis food and beverages industry, which is penetrating the market with more products, thereby helping the cannabis food and beverages market to grow in this region. Simultaneously, the region across LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.1% by the end of 2026. With increase in production of cannabis from farming, manufactures are also welcoming the supply from the farmers and are inventing newer products with different attractive flavors, thus boosting the market growth.
Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6298
The global market is fragmented with the presence of several market participants across various regions. The strong presence of private label brands is also giving tough competition to global players. The key players operating in global cannabis food and beverage market industry include Natural Extractions, Dixie Brands Inc., New Age Beverages Corporation, Coalition brewing, Beverages Trade Network, Lagunitas, General Cannabis Corporation, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Koios Beverage Corporation, and The Alkaline Water Company.
Similar Reports:
Sugar Substitute Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-substitute-market-A07504
Portable Food Safety Detectors Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-food-safety-detectors-market-A07067
Fortified Dairy Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fortified-dairy-products-market-A06717
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn