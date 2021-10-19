Cyclopentane Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2021 – 2026
Reports And Data
The global Cyclopentane market was valued at USD 237.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 400.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Cyclopentane industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. Cyclopentane is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective insulation material which would be used dominantly for insulation after phasing out of insulation material containing Hydrofluorocarbons. Cyclopentane has zero OPD and a very low GWP, which reduces CO2 emissions drastically. It is a blowing agent for polyurethane foams that are used to insulate refrigerators and freezers and is used in the production of synthetic resins, rubber adhesives, and personal care products such as perfumes.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2222
Increasing use of cyclopentane in refrigerators, growing demand for resins for the production of coating and adhesives, its wide application over a majority of industries and analytical & scientific applications such as manufacturing of reinforcement and composite materials of fiberglass and carbon fiber, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, health-related hazards caused due to prolonged exposure to products containing Cyclopentane and high cost of capital investment required, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.
Key participants include:
Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Ineos, Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd., EQX Material, Hunan precision equipment manufacturing Co. Ltd., South Hampton Resources, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK global chemical Co. Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, HPLA Group, LG Chem, Pure Chemicals, Trecora Resources, Sinteco S.R.L, EnC Global, and OCI Company Ltd.
Market Overview:
Chemicals are required in many industrial processes. As a result, the materials and chemicals industry is inextricably linked to other sectors. When one is utilized to produce the other, there is a correlation. Other industries use chemicals from chemical makers and suppliers as raw materials.
More than 70% of chemical industry products are being consumed by other industries, with roughly 20% being used by the industry for other purposes. This 70 percent supports food and health, textiles, transportation, medications, and other sectors. Only 10% of the products are intended to be sold to the general public. The expansion of the materials and chemicals business is dependent on demand from other industries. As a result, supply is directly affected by increased manufacturing rates in other industries.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The cyclopentane market is rising at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with 6.5% and 6.3% CAGR, respectively. Increasing use of environment-friendly insulation materials worldwide is the key factor in accelerating cyclopentane market growth during forecast period across all regions.
As of 2018, the Residential refrigerant segment is dominating cyclopentane, which holds 33.7% of the global market. Asia Pacific regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and North American regions
Insulating construction materials is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 7.4%.
The solvent and Reagents segment was valued at USD 81.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 134.6 Million by 2026.
Blowing agent and Refrigerant is the dominant function segment of the global Cyclopentane It is further anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 34.7% of the global Cyclopentane market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth
Associated side effects related to Cyclopentanes and lack of awareness about pruritus is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
North America is the third-largest region in terms of revenue generation. It accounts for 24.3% of the market share.
We Have Recent Updates of Cyclopentane Market in Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2222
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cyclopentanes market on the basis of function, application, and region:
Function (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Blowing agent & Refrigerant
Solvent & Reagent
Others
Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Residential Refrigerants
Commercial Refrigerants
Insulated containers & sippers
Electrical & Electronics
Insulating construction materials
Care products
Fuel & Fuel additives
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2222
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and Image recognition Market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Increasing use of Cyclopentanes as insulating materials
3.2. Wide Analytical & scientific applications
3.3. Growing demand for resins for the production of coating and adhesives
Chapter 4. Cyclopentanes Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cyclopentanes Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Cyclopentanes Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
4.3. Regulatory framework
4.4. Cyclopentanes Market Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Market driver analysis
4.4.1.1. Phasing out the usage of hydro chlorofluorocarbon
Continue…
Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Fiber Glass Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fiber-glass-market
Immersion Cooling Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immersion-cooling-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn