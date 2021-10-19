Narrowband IoT Chipset Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2025

Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market

Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market is rising from US$45.0 mn in 2016 to US$793.7 mn by 2025, it will expand at 37.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2025

ALBANY , NY, US, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global narrowband internet-of-things (IoT) chipset market is highly consolidated. Most importantly in 2016, top five companies including U-blox Holding AG, Qualcomm Inc., Commsolid GMBH, Sequans Communications, and Altair Semiconductor held 98% share in the market. If these players keep making significant efforts, there is high possibility of them leading the market over the projected tenure.

Increased investment in research and development activities and higher emphasis on product innovation are some of the key focal points of the key players in this market. Collaboration, mergers and acquisition, and partnership are few other strategies that are widely used by leading players. For example, in 2018 Ericsson collaborated with MediaTek to expand their presence in narrowband IoT chipset market. Few other companies are also playing a vital role in the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market such as Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Vodafone Group Plc, and Verizon Communications.

On the basis of statistical information, Transparency Market Research analyses that the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market is anticipated to rise at staggering 37.9% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. In 2016, the market earned US$0.045 bn, which is expected to reach US$0.79 bn by the end of 2025.

Based on deployment type, the guardband segment is expected to lead the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market. In 2016, this segment held 41.9% share in the market, and it is projected that this segment will led the market over the projected period. The major advantage of using guardband is that it avoids interference between simultaneous communication channels. It also prevents crosstalk between two different frequency ranges. With respect to geography, emerging economies in Asia Pacific are offering high growth opportunities in the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market. Growing work for smart city projects, and high adoption of smart meters in countries like India and China are also boosting growth in Asia Pacific narrowband IoT chipset market.

Innovations in IoT Services to Bolster Growth for Narrowband Internet-Of-Things

The best part about using narrowband internet-of-things technology is that it reduces overall complexity of different network types. Further, it helps in reducing overall device costs by nearly 60%, as compared to the devices built on LTE technology. Increasing adoption of IoT and network enabled devices, the demand for long-range connectivity and low-cost and low-power connectivity technologies also increased. These changing trends are expected to further accelerate growth in the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market.

Moreover, increasing innovation in IoT services and hardware are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the narrowband internet-of-things chipset market. Rising applicability of narrowband internet-of-things chipset in various devices such as smart appliances, alarms, trackers, detectors, wearable devices, and smart metering are also projected to surge growth in the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market.

Lack of Standardization of Low Power Wide Area Network Technology Threatening Market Performance

Lack of standardization of low power wide area network technology mainly in the telecommunication industry is one of the major restraint seen in the global narrowband internet-of-things (IoT) chipset market. High operational cost is also projected to deter demand in this market. Moreover, increasing security and privacy concerns and low-speed data transmission rate are also projected to limit growth for narrowband internet-of-things chipset. However, increasing demand for high connectivity along with reduced power consumption that narrowband internet-of-things technology will drive demand in the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market. Moreover, existing LPWA technologies that are non-standardized, fragmented, and have high operational cost, which can be reaplced by narrowband internet-of-things technology. This factor will further expand the global narrowband internet-of-things chipset market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market (Deployment Type - Guardband, Inband, and Standalone; Application - Trackers, Wearable Devices, Smart Appliances, Smart Metering, Alarms, and Detectors) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025”

Asia Pacific to Remain Most Lucrative Regional Market

In terms of geography, the market for NB-IoT chipset has been segmented in the report into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Of these, the Asia Pacific market held the leading market share in terms of revenue contribution to the global market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecasted period as well. Expected to exhibit an exponential 43.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, the Asia Pacific market for NB-IoT chipset is projected to see a massive increase in its revenue contribution to the global market, from nearly 37.5% in 2016 to 55.2% in 2025, of the overall revenue of the global market.

The rising demand for deployment of smart meters and the adoption of smart city concept in countries such as China, Singapore, and India are expected to be the key drivers of the NB-IoT technology in the region. Countries such as China and South Korea will further stimulate the market for narrowband IoT chipsets in the region owing to the presence of several manufacturers.

Some of the leading players operating in the global NB-IOT market are Huawei Technologies (China), Qualcomm, Inc. (The U.S.), u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland), Altair Semiconductor (Israel), Sequans Communications (France), Intel Corporation (The U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (The U.S.), Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden), and Vodafone Group Plc (United Kingdom).

