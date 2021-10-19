Airborne LiDAR Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Airborne LiDAR Market research report by Emergen Research offers strategic insights into the Airborne LiDAR business sphere and in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape .The report considers COVID-19 pandemic as a key influencing factor of the market growth.

It also covers a current and future market outlook with a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the overall market and its key segments. The growing demand for geo exploration activities and remote scouting, rising demand for 3d imaging, and increasing transportation activities Across the World is driving the demand for the market. Airborne LiDAR Market Size – USD 405.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of Airborne LiDAR in the defense industry.

Get a Free sample of the report:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/239

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Exploration & Detection

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Key participants include Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.

In March 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc. With the incorporation of Endeavor, FLIR became the largest supplier of unmanned aerial (UAVs) and terrain applications to meet the needs of warfighters, as well as public security.Due to the advantages of high frequency, improved monitoring coupled with low power laser, better resolution, cost-effective data management, and improved laser integration (Neat-infra-red), the topographic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAVs

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Micro-electromechanical Systems

Inertial Navigation Systems

GPS/GNSS

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Airborne LiDAR market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing demand for remote scouting and geo exploration operations, the airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. In different fields, such as geographic measurements and corridor mapping, the growing demand for 3D imaging is expected to further fuel market growth. The report estimates the market size, market growth, and provides an accurate forecast for the key segments and sub-segments of the market for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Request a discount on the report:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/239

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Mining

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Agriculture

Others

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market .Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Airborne LiDAR market

The global Airborne LiDAR market report discusses in detail the revenue and cost profit analysis of the prominent players of the market. It also focuses on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust footing in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and licensing agreements, among others.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/airborne-lidar-market

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Airborne LiDAR market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Airborne LiDAR market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

It covers business overview, expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue growth, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, and financial standing of the companies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are also covered to offer detailed analysis of the key companies operating in the market.

RELATED REPORTS:

Desktop 3D Printer Market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/desktop-3d-printer-market

LED Emergency Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/led-emergency-lighting-market

Human Centric Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-centric-lighting-market

Beacon Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/beacon-technology-market

Solar LED Street Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-led-street-lighting-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

