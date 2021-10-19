Explosion Proof Equipment Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the need to improve industrial areas' safety.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Report Forecast to 2027 encompasses crucial aspects of the global Explosion Proof Equipment industry vertical. The report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, the increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Rockwell Automation Inc. has announced the acquisition of Oylo, a privately held supplier of industrial cybersecurity systems. In this rapidly developing market, the acquisition of Oylo further increases Rockwell’s global distribution platform and extends the range of cybersecurity services applicable to the industrial market.

Throughout the forecast timeframe, the prevention segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the only appropriate protection method for Zone 0, and it functions in the context of Zone 1 or 2.

Due to the rising number of production and processing of ferrous and nonferrous materials in this region, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and chemical industry is a major factor in Europe's market growth.

Leading Companies of the Explosion Proof Equipment Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A. among others.

Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Explosion Proof Equipment Market on the basis of method, protection type, zone, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prevention

Containment

Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas Explosion Protection

Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Zone 12

Zone 20

Zone 21

Zone 22

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lifting Systems

Cable Glands

Lighting Systems

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Material Handling Systems

Switches & Sockets

HVAC

Panel Boards & Motor Starters

Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

Signaling Systems

Switchgear

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mining

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Others

The report offers insights into the demands for the Explosion Proof Equipment products in the global market, especially in the key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. These key regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. For a comprehensive understanding of the market, the vertical is further segmented into product types offered by the market, application spectrum, and end-user industries, among others. It also offers information on the leading manufacturers and vendors in the key geographical regions of the industry.

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Explosion Proof Equipment industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The rising awareness to prevent explosion



4.2.2.2. The rising government initiatives for labor safety



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of standardization



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

